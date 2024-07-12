Magic Radio launches first Puzzle Book

Magic Radio and the Bauer Puzzles team have collaborated for the first time to bring listeners more of the puzzles they love this summer.

Launching on 25th July the first ever Magic Radio Puzzle Book will be filled with all the usual quiz fan favourite brain teasers alongside Magic specific on-air content which has been bought to life in this fun new book. This will include The Reflex, Magic Radio Breakfast’s ever popular but ever so frustrating daily quiz, The 4 ’til 7 Show’s Timeline questions and Nick Snaith’s Brainteaser.

Perfect for long car journeys, or to stretch the brain on a train or plane the Magic Radio Puzzle Book has something for all the family. Readers can test their knowledge with music-based quizzes featuring some of Magic’s favourite artists, as well as their attention to detail with spot the difference images and of course there are plenty of team games to help get the party started. Across the summer the station will also be highlighting the content on-air allowing all the Magic listeners to join in the fun.

John Simmonds Publisher, Puzzles Portfolio said “We are really excited to be bringing this book to life, combining our puzzle expertise with the on-air games and enthusiasm of the Magic Radio team. A true collaboration bringing the best from both teams to deliver a fun, colourful and unique puzzle experience.”

Magic Radio presenter Nick Snaith commented “Having been a long-term puzzle fan I can’t wait to see some of my Brainteasers come to life on the pages of Magic’s first puzzle book. I know my listeners love testing their knowledge, so I am sure we are going to have great fun over the summer working our way through the book.”

The book is available to pre-order from www.greatmagazines.co.uk/magicpuzzles and available in a wide range of stores from 25th July.

About Magic Radio Network

Magic Radio is the destination for listeners across the UK who want to connect with the music they love. A trusted place to take a beat and discover a meaningful moment with effortlessly entertaining content and sing out loud songs from the 80s and 90s alongside a sprinkle of more current pop songs. Our presenters and listeners enjoy life and live it together right now. The station is also host to sell-out events including Magic at the Musicals at The Royal Albert Hall and the Magic of Christmas at the London Palladium.

The Magic Radio Network includes digital stations, Magic Soul playing the best of Soul and Motown, Mellow Magic playing timeless relaxing classics, Magic Chilled a contemporary music escape with the very best in pop and R&B and Magic at the Musicals playing the best from stage and screen. These services are available on DAB Digital Radio, online and via mobile apps.

Magic Radio is home to a host of presenters who reflect Magic’s authentic, colourful and positive attitude, these include Harriet Scott, Nick Snaith, Nicole Appleton, Angellica Bell, Lemar, Sonali Shah and West End favourites, Ruthie Henshall and Lucie Jones.

You can listen to Magic Radio in London on 105.4FM and nationally on digital radio, via Rayo or online at magic.co.uk. To find out more about the Magic Radio Network’s different stations, music, events and presenters, head to www.magic.co.uk

About Bauer Puzzles

The Bauer Puzzles team are the brains behind some of the UK’s favourite puzzle magazines — including the UK’s biggest selling puzzle brand ‘Take a Break Puzzles’.

Alongside a portfolio of 30 magazines and a burgeoning range of puzzle books, the team also provide market-leading puzzle content to other Bauer brands and to third parties (including leading news brands and charities).

To see all of our products, keep up with the latest puzzle news, read features from our experts, and learn tips and tricks for solving puzzles, visit www.puzzleshq.com/.