Greatest Hits Radio announces new show at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena

Tickets are on sale now for what is set to be the gig of a lifetime, as later this year [Sunday 24th November] Ken Bruce, Martin Kemp and a host of other familiar Greatest Hits Radio faces will be taking over Europe’s biggest indoor arena – Co-op Live in Manchester – for Greatest Hits Radio Live!

Ken will be joined by Jenny Powell and Kate Thornton for an entire evening dedicated to celebrating the very best of the 70s, 80s and 90s, decades that defined a musical generation. You can expect an iconic line-up of artists, guaranteed to party like its 1999 – and of course 1989 and 1979 too!

Ken Bruce said: ‘Delighted to be taking Greatest Hits Radio Live on the road as we bring the good times to the magnificent Co-Op Live in Manchester. I’ve had a sneak peek at the line-up and I’m looking forward to sharing more soon about the brilliant artists we’re bringing to the stage. Tune in to Greatest Hits Radio for all the latest news and see you in November!’

Martin Kemp’s Back to the 80s set is going to be unlike anything Co-op Live has ever seen before as he brings everyone’s favourite decade to life as only he can. Let’s face it when it comes to all things Eighties he’s been there, done it and got the Choose Life t-shirt…

Martin Kemp said: ‘We all know that there’s only one musical decade that’s 100% guaranteed to get the party started and that’s the 80s! Make sure you get your tickets now for what I guarantee is going to be a banger of an evening. I’ll be there with my ultimate 80s playlist and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there too.’