Hà Nam, RoK cooperate in developing smart urban areas, hi-tech zones

VIETNAM, July 16 - HÀ NAM — The People's Committee of Hà Nam Province and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) on July 15 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing a strategic cooperation framework on smart urban area and hi-tech zone projects in the northern province.

Accordingly, local relevant units will provide information and necessary documents, conduct on-site visits and surveys, and organise regular meetings to evaluate progress and solve problems that arise in cooperation projects.

KIND, as the main implementing unit, will mobilise financial and technical resources to develop plans and provide regular updates on progress and results for relevant stakeholders.

Besides, it will support Hà Nam Province in attracting investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to realise set goals.

KIND President and CEO Lee Kang Hoon highlighted KIND's experience in urban infrastructure planning and development. He said the corporation is implementing many projects in Việt Nam.

Chairman of the Hà Nam People's Committee Trương Quốc Huy said that the province has been making efforts to attract investment for socio-economic development, particularly smart urban and high-tech zone development.

Huy asked KIND to closely coordinate with departments, sectors and localities of Hà Nam province to implement the agreed cooperation contents effectively. — VNS