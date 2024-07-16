International press release distribution opens doors for Vietnamese businesses

VIETNAM, July 16 - Accessing global media outlets has never been easier for Vietnamese companies, as several global newswire service providers have entered the Southeast Asian market. This development marks a significant opportunity for local businesses seeking to expand their reach beyond local borders. However, selecting the right service provider remains challenging for those new to leveraging this effective promotional tool.

A strategic communication tool

A press release is an official statement issued to the media, typically by a company, organization, or individual, to announce news or provide information about an event, product launch, achievement, or other noteworthy developments. Its purpose is to generate publicity and coverage in news outlets such as newspapers, magazines, websites, and TV/radio stations.

Moreover, many companies issue press releases to demonstrate their transparency, thereby building trust with potential customers and investors. They also use press releases to convey official messages to the public and control misinformation during communication crises.

Furthermore, when a company's press release is featured on reputable news sites, it can enhance its website’s Search Engine Optimization (SEO), potentially increasing web traffic and brand visibility.

Growing demand in Việt Nam

Press releases have long been a cornerstone of communication strategies for businesses, particularly those aiming to strengthen connections with media outlets, customers, and investors.

Initially focused on domestic markets, major companies in Việt Nam like Vin Group, Sun Group, Masan, Vietjet, VP Bank, Vinamilk, and FPT are increasingly turning to the international market, leading to a rise in demand for global press release distribution.

Notably, the demand has significantly increased following the entry of major global newswire service providers.

Choosing the right service provider

Selecting an experienced and reputable service provider is key to the success of any communication campaign. Việt Nam News, as the country's premier English-language daily and exclusive partner of Media OutReach Newswire, stands out for its reliability and industry expertise.

“We have entrusted Việt Nam News with our international press release distribution since 2019, given its prestigious status and partnership with Media OutReach Newswire," said a spokesperson from a major Vietnamese corporation.

Founded in 2009 in Hong Kong, Media OutReach Newswire has established itself as a leading provider of press release distribution across Asia Pacific and globally. With an extensive network spanning 26 countries and territories and partnerships with over 1,500 real news outlets worldwide, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Yahoo! Finance, AFP, AP, AsiaOne, Yahoo!, and Markets Insider, Media OutReach Newswire ensures unparalleled reach and visibility for its clients' news releases.

Therefore, as the exclusive partner of Media OutReach Newswire in Vietnam, Việt Nam News is able to provide clients with access to media coverage that is hard to find elsewhere. This collaboration underscores the newspaper's commitment to facilitating seamless access to global media exposure for local businesses.

With over 30 years of experience in the Vietnamese mass media, Việt Nam News offers clients not only reliable distribution services but also expert advice and regular campaign performance reports. This proactive approach allows businesses to monitor the impact of their communications efforts and make informed adjustments as necessary.

Additionally, with one print newspaper and three online platforms, including the prestigious news site (https://www.vietnamnews.vn), Việt Nam News can provide comprehensive media support to clients utilizing its press release distribution service.

The partnership between Việt Nam News and Media OutReach Newswire presents Vietnamese businesses with a robust platform to amplify their global presence through effective press release distribution. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of international markets, leveraging these services becomes increasingly crucial in driving visibility, credibility, and growth on a global scale./.