AIIB pledges continued support to Việt Nam in implementing green infrastructure projects

VIETNAM, July 16 - HÀ NỘI — The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will continue supporting Việt Nam in implementing green infrastructure projects towards the core goals of sustainability, innovation and connectivity, the bank's President Jin Liqun told Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyễn Thị Hồng in Hà Nội on July 15.

During his meeting with Hồng to update the AIIB’s situations after its eight-year operation and the bank’s interest in potential projects in Việt Nam in infrastructure and renewable energy, Jin spoke highly of Việt Nam’s impressive socio-economic development achievements.

For her part, the SBV Governor spoke highly of achievements the AIIB has obtained over the past eight years, saying that its operational goals and missions such as green development, private capital mobilisation, technology-supported infrastructure development are consistent with Việt Nam’s development goals and compatible with the country’s infrastructure.

Controlling inflation and stabilising the macroeconomy are the steadfast goals of the Vietnamese Government, she said, adding that towards sustainable development, green economic development is one of the tasks focused on by the Government.

Infrastructure development is also a priority of Việt Nam, and the country aims to have 5,000km of expressways by 2030, Hồng said.

According to the SBV Governor, the private sector is considered an important driving force for economic development.

As Việt Nam’s development orientation is very close to the AIIB's goals and strategies, the country attaches importance to the relations with the AIIB, Hồng affirmed.

The AIIB, headquartered in Beijing, is a multilateral development bank established in 2016 with 57 founding members, including Việt Nam, aiming to promote sustainable economic development and infrastructure connectivity in Asia.

To date, the AIIB has funded 274 projects with a total value of over US$53.5 billion for 37 members. In Việt Nam, the AIIB has funded three projects with a total value of $223 million, focusing on COVID-19 pandemic response, solar energy development, hydropower and sustainable infrastructure.

During his stay in Việt Nam from July 15-19, Jin is scheduled to have working sessions with leaders of ministries, sectors and localities to discuss potential projects in Việt Nam. — VNS