Cary, North Carolina creates data-driven smart community with Opendatasoft data portal

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced that the Town of Cary in North Carolina has renewed its contract to use its solution to power its data portal.

Consistently ranked as one of the best places to live and work in the United States, Cary is home to over 187,000 people. It aims to use data to connect its communities, become smarter and increase transparency. It originally launched its Opendatasoft-powered data portal in 2016, sharing information from its smart city and business systems seamlessly so that it could be accessed and reused by employees, businesses and citizens.

Its portal now provides a central one-stop shop for all Cary’s data, spanning areas as diverse as planning, leisure, the environment and geographic information. Users can download datasets, create maps and data experiences, and explore a wide range of data stories, on subjects including sustainability, use of the community’s greenways and bike trails and planning applications. The portal currently receives 14,000 monthly API calls of its 63 public-facing datasets.

Data on the portal enables Cary and its community to better manage risk, increase innovation, and improve efficiency. For example, its interactive flood risk dashboard brings together data from its network of Internet of Things (IoT) water sensors and rain gauges, keeping the community and neighboring towns up to date on flood risks.



“We’re focused on using technology and data to optimize efficiency and drive economic growth while improving the quality of life for citizens,” said Gregory Power, Data Scientist, Town of Cary. “Working with Opendatasoft, our portal has grown to be the glue for data sharing across the entire town, providing intuitive access to reliable, high-quality data through compelling, interactive visualizations and data stories, and enabling us to deliver on objectives to improve our community in ways that we can measure.”

Demonstrating Cary’s commitment to innovation, the portal also showcases data from the local pilot of the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)’s CASSI autonomous shuttle. This provided invaluable insights into the project, increased transparency, and highlighted how rider perceptions around safety changed positively once they’d experienced CASSI.

The benefits of increased data sharing are also being felt internally. For example, planning teams can access census and other data from the portal when creating regular reports, while water quality data powers a monitoring dashboard displayed on a screen in administrative offices. All of this helps develop a data-driven culture that embraces innovation, collaboration, and experimentation.

“We’ve now worked with Cary for nearly ten years and have seen the tremendous impact that data sharing has had on its operations and smart city programs,” said Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Showing its success, Cary’s data portal enables the Town to centralize its data and make it available to all stakeholders through engaging dashboards and data stories that increase engagement, transparency and innovation.”

The Town of Cary’s open data portal can be found at https://townofcary.opendatasoft.com/pages/homepage/

To read a full case study on Cary’s program, visit https://www.opendatasoft.com/en/resources/succcess-story-cary/

