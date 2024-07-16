eWeLink’s Matter Solution on Display at Matter Open Day and Demo Wall
eWeLink highlighted future smart home interoperability at Connectivity Standard Alliance events with solutions of Matter standard.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eWeLink, a leading smart home platform, recently displayed its Matter smart home solution at the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) events, including Matter Open Day and the Matter Demo Wall.
During the inaugural Matter Open Day held by CSA, the alliance behind Zigbee and Matter standard, on July 8 in Guangzhou, eWeLink presented its latest Matter solution designed to provide more convenient and efficient smart upgrades for smart home devices.
Representatives from eWeLink expressed their belief that the introduction of the Matter standard opens development opportunities in the smart home industry and reiterated their commitment to promoting its adoption and application.
Since the release of the Matter standard, eWeLink has actively worked alongside alliance members to advance and popularize it. eWeLink’s all-encompassing Matter solution has been showcased at prominent international developer conferences, including Amazon Alexa, Apple WWDC, Google I/O, and Samsung SDC.
Prior to the event, eWeLink’s ecosystem was featured on the Matter Demo Wall 3.0. This latest version integrates comprehensive updates across ecosystems and devices. In addition to the existing smart home platforms, it now includes Samsung SmartThings and eWeLink, demonstrating the seamless connectivity and efficiency of the Matter standard across multiple ecosystems.
The new Matter Demo Wall will be displayed at the CSHIA Hangzhou Smart Home Exhibition Hall. It will provide industry professionals and enthusiasts with an intuitive cross-brand interoperability experience, further advancing the adoption of Matter-enabled smart home devices.
eWeLink app officially introduced Matter support, starting with version 5.0. Since then, the firm has continuously expanded its Matter capabilities to include a broader range of devices such as lights, switches, temperature and humidity sensors, and contact sensors. The firm recently released an update to the eWeLink app, version 5.8, which supports occupancy sensors and scene buttons with the Matter standard.
About eWeLink
eWeLink stands as a key player in the smart home industry, devoted to providing users with a seamless and convenient smart home experience. The platform excels in its extensive compatibility, effortlessly integrating with a wide array of voice assistants and smart speakers, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, and IFTTT, among others. This broad interoperability allows users to easily connect and manage eWeLink-supported devices across multiple ecosystems.
Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd. (CoolKit), the driving force behind eWeLink, is renowned for delivering comprehensive smart home solutions. Their expertise encompasses advanced hardware, embedded software development, streamlined production processes, rigorous testing, and continuous feature enhancements. As an industry leader in IoT, CoolKit is committed to accelerating the development and market entry of IoT products for its OEM partners, providing efficient and cost-effective solutions that ensure timely and successful launches.
