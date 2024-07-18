From Plastic To Pulp: How HexcelPack is Leading the Way in Sustainable Packaging
Paper is the most sustainable product on the planet”UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent and natural skills can lead people to great achievements, and this is certainly the case for David Goodrich, the creative mind behind HexcelPack. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2024, HexcelPack has launched a new documentary which explores the ways in which the company has transformed the packaging industry with its eco-friendly and clever products, reflecting Goodrich's lifelong dedication to innovation and sustainability.
— David Goodrich, President
Goodrich’s journey in the packaging world shows his drive to explore new ideas and reach his full potential. Rather than being solely about combating plastic pollution from the start, Goodrich's motivations evolved over time. Although plastic pollution is a significant issue today, it wasn't his initial focus. Instead, his passion for fighting climate change grew alongside his business, ultimately shaping HexcelPack’s mission.
HexcelPack’s journey began with Goodrich’s early inventions in his twenties. Operating from Sedona, Arizona, Goodrich established a business dedicated to creating sustainable packaging solutions that challenged traditional methods. The documentary tells this story, showcasing how HexcelPack’s products provide protective, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternatives to plastic packaging, highlighting the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
One of the company’s stand-out products is HexcelWrap. Made from 100% PEFC Canadian Paper, HexcelWrap offers better protection than traditional bubble wrap, dissolving quickly after being thrown away, making it very eco-friendly. This product, among others, showcases the smart thinking and creativity that Goodrich has brought to HexcelPack from the start.
"Paper is the most sustainable product on the planet,” Goodrich says. “When you cut a tree down, most people think you're killing the environment. But what's happening is if you plant another tree, you're absorbing carbon again from the atmosphere."
HexcelPack’s success covers many packaging needs, like void fill, pallet stretch wrap, and mailing, with each product having a story of sustainability, using materials from certified forests and lumber waste. The company’s focus on matching the cushioning of plastic while being environmentally friendly is a sign of Goodrich's innovative vision.
The documentary also features artist Michael Sherrill from Bat Cave, North Carolina, who has directly benefited from HexcelPack’s innovative solutions. Inspired by nature, Sherrill selected HexcelPack for its efficiency and eco-friendliness, demonstrating how the company effectively combines practical packaging with environmental responsibility.
Today, HexcelPack is gaining attention from countries like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria, who want to use more sustainable practices, with this global interest highlighting the company’s role in fighting plastic pollution and supporting a sustainable future. Looking ahead, Goodrich is committed to growing HexcelPack’s reach and continuing to replace plastics around the world. With new ideas like a cushioned solution for protecting chicks, HexcelPack shows its versatility and dedication to the environment. Goodrich is hopeful for the future and is determined that HexcelPack will keep fighting plastic pollution, and is ready to lead the way towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly world.
About HexcelPack:
HexcelPack is a provider of innovative paper wrapping products designed for packing fragile items. Their products are widely used by e-commerce and pharmaceutical companies, offering a sustainable, recyclable, and compostable alternative to traditional plastic packaging. By replacing approximately 4 million pounds of plastic that would likely end up in oceans or landfills, HexcelPack's solutions not only enhance protection and packaging efficiency but also significantly reduce environmental impact, supporting a greener and more sustainable future.
