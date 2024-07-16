Alpha Mannosidosis Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Alpha Mannosidosis Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alpha mannosidosis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.77 billion in 2023 to $15.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging market growth, urbanization, increased demand for man-made fibers, and government initiatives for the textile industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The alpha mannosidosis market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $29.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global population growth and urbanization, increasing e-commerce, increasing demand for sportswear, increasing penetration of organized retail in developing economies, and increasing penetration of social media.

Growth Driver Of The Alpha Mannosidosis Market

Growing healthcare expenditure is significantly contributing to the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to all costs related to the provision of family planning services, nutrition programs, emergency medical assistance, and health services; it does not include the supply of drinking water or sanitary facilities. Government initiatives, grants, and incentives can provide financial support and encourage research and development in the field of rare diseases, including alpha mannosidosis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the alpha mannosidosis market include Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Cipla, EdiGene Inc., Immunochina, Takara Bio, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Oxford Biomedica PLC, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Merck, GenScript, Cellular Biomedicine Group, GE Healthcare, Lonza, Nikon CeLL innovation Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Centogene, Zymenex A/S.

Major companies operating in the alpha mannosidosis market are focusing on developing enzyme replacement therapy for rare alpha-mannosidosis. By supplying exogenous alpha-mannosidase, enzyme replacement therapy helps reduce the accumulation of mannose-rich oligosaccharides in various tissues and organs. This accumulation is a characteristic feature of alpha-mannosidosis and contributes to the disease's pathological effects.

Segments:

1) By Therapy Type: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Other Therapies

2) By Indication: Type I, Type II, Type III

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the alpha mannosidosis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of alpha mannosidosis.

Alpha Mannosidosis Market Definition

Alpha mannosidosis refers to a rare genetic disorder defined by the body's cells' inability to adequately break down specific groups of complex sugars. Numerous bodily organs and systems, including the central nervous system, are impacted by sugar buildup. The disease's effects might vary greatly from person to person.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

