TAPA APAC Honored with Dell Technologies Partner Excellence Award as a Key Partner for Supply Chain Resilience Standards
Dell Technologies awarded TAPA APAC with the prestigious Partner Excellence Award during the Dell SCS APJC Summit at their Shanghai office on June, 24.SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dell Technologies has honored the Transported Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific (TAPA APAC) with the prestigious Partner Excellence Award during the Dell SCS APJC Summit at their Shanghai office on June 24th. This award underscores TAPA APAC's integral role in providing standards such as Facility Security Requirements (FSR), Trucking Security Requirements (TSR), and General Security Requirements (GSR), which Dell Technologies adheres to enhance the security and resilience of their supply chain operations. Mr. Matt Lee, Director of Corporate Security at Dell Technologies, presented the award to Mr. Tony Lugg, Chairman of TAPA APAC, alongside with TAPA APAC Executive Director for Greater China, Mr. Alvin Lau.
Established in 1997, TAPA is the global association that unites supply chain industry leaders and organizations with the common aim of upholding the highest standards of supply chain resilience and sustainability. The Association’s members include many of the world’s leading manufacturing brands as well as their logistics, transport, and security solution providers. In Asia Pacific, TAPA APAC is the fastest growing supply chain community of over 750 member companies, government agencies and custom partners in the region.
TAPA APAC has established itself as a critical partner for Dell Technologies, championing industry-leading standards that bolster supply chain security. By implementing TAPA Standards for partners and manufacturers, Dell Technologies has cultivated a culture of excellence in supply chain security, ensuring strict adherence to best practices that safeguard assets during transportation and warehousing.
"We strongly encourage our suppliers to apply for TAPA FSR and TSR standards to enhance their security operations and protect our cargo," said Mr. Matt Lee, Director of Corporate Security at Dell Technologies. He highlighted Dell Technologies' achievement of a 57% certification rate among its Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) in the financial year of 2024, marking a 14% increase from the financial year of 2023, with plans to achieve a 75% certification rate by the financial year of 2025. This proactive stance underscores Dell Technologies' ongoing commitment to elevating supply chain security standards in partnership with TAPA APAC.
In accepting the Partner Excellence Award, Mr. Tony Lugg reaffirmed TAPA APAC's dedication to driving continuous improvement in supply chain security. "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from Dell Technologies," remarked Mr. Tony Lugg. "This award is a clear testimony of our ongoing dedication to promoting the highest standards of security within the supply chain. TAPA APAC remains committed to driving excellence and fostering secure environments for the transport and storage of valuable assets."
As TAPA APAC continues to lead in setting robust supply chain security standards, its partnership with Dell Technologies exemplifies a shared commitment to achieving operational excellence and ensuring customer satisfaction through secure and resilient supply chain practices. This recognition not only celebrates past achievements but also signifies a promising future of collaboration in advancing global supply chain security standards.
For more information about TAPA APAC and TAPA Standards, please email to info@tapa-apac.org or visit www.tapa-apac.org.
