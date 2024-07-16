Commercial Fishing Permits Center Updates Forms to Help Alaska Fishing Professionals
As the Laws Change, the Commercial Fishing Permits Center Updates Policies in an Effort to Help More Alaskan Commercial Fishing Professionals
We welcome this change that will help Alaska fishing professionals. At the Commercial Fishing Permits Center, we’re proud to help Alaska fishing pros with this and so much more.”HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commercial Fishing Permits Center offers forms to apply for Alaska commercial fishing permits among others throughout the country. Recently, the center updated their forms following the passage of Alaska House Bill 19.
Alaska Public Media, in an article entitled “Alaska Commercial Fishers Will Only Pay to Register Vessels Once Upon Pending Bill,” wrote that “Alaska’s commercial vessel owners will no longer be required to pay for registration with two separate state agencies.”
The article went on to say that “as long as a vessel has a valid certificate of documentation from the U.S. Coast Guard and a vessel license through the state’s Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission, then the registration fee is waived.”
The Commercial Fishing Permits Center currently offers access for multiple CFEC Alaska forms through their site.
Additionally, vessel owners are able to apply for vessel documentation through the Commercial Fishing Permits Center as well. Vessel owners can also renew their documentation, reinstate it if necessary, and much more.
Beyond commercial fishing forms for Alaska, the CFPC also offers forms for fishing in the northeast, the southeast, off of the west coast, and well into the Pacific islands. The CFEC also offers state forms as well as federal forms, so as to help more commercial fishing professionals have easier access to the forms they may need.
For more information about obtaining an Alaska federal fishing permit, which might be the right commercial fishing permits in Alaska for your vessel, or to make a press inquiry, contact the Commercial Fishing Permits Center.
