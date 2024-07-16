Aircraft Batteries Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Aircraft Batteries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Aircraft Batteries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft batteries market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.7 billion in 2023 to $0.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in air travel, increase in demand for hybrid and electric propulsion aircraft, increasing military spending, and increasing emissions from aviation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aircraft batteries market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $1.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to passenger air traffic, growing demand for new fighter jets in developing countries, and increasing focus on reducing emissions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Aircraft Batteries Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9519&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Aircraft Batteries Market

The rise in air travel across the globe propelled the growth of the aircraft batteries market going forward. The movement of passengers and cargo by any conveyance capable of sustained controlled flight is referred to as air travel. The growth in air passenger traffic contributes to the demand for aircraft batteries.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-batteries-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aircraft batteries market include TotalEnergies SE, Eaglepicher, Teledyne Technologies Inc., HBL Power Systems Ltd., GS Yuasa, Enersys, Concorde Battery Corporation, Sion Power Corp, Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd., High Energy Batteries Limited, Leoch International Technology Limited, Altech Batteries, China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining traction in the aircraft batteries market. Major companies operating in aircraft batteries are focusing on technological advancements and developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: NIMH (Nickel Metal Hydride), Nickel Cadmium (NiCd), Lithium – Ion, Other Battery Types

2) By Technology: Traditional, More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Advanced Air Mobility

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft batteries market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of aircraft batteries.

Aircraft Batteries Market Definition

Aircraft batteries refer to preflight batteries that assist in starting the engines and/or auxiliary power unit as well as the electrical system. They are used to provide power for ground operations and start up the APU.

Aircraft Batteries Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Batteries Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft batteries market size, aircraft batteries market drivers and trends, aircraft batteries market major players, aircraft batteries competitors' revenues, aircraft batteries market positioning, and aircraft batteries market growth across geographies. The aircraft batteries market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-transport-aircraft-global-market-report

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293