Culvert Installation Operations on Limestone Road, in Mineral County, to Begin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Culvert installation operations will be conducted on Limestone Road, County Route 14, between WV 46 and Hooker Hollow Road, in Mineral County, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, through Friday, July 26, 2024. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​