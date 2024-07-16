Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5003635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew                              

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881


DATE/TIME: 7/15/2024 at 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: DUI


ACCUSED: Hunter Prive                                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 7/15/2024, at approximately 2030 hours, Vermont State Police were advised Newport Ambulance Service was out with a vehicle at the Lowell Town Garage in the town of Lowell. This vehicle had previously been reported to Troopers out of the Williston Barracks as possibly having an impaired operator. Troopers responded to the scene; Troopers spoke with the operator, Hunter Prive of North Troy. During the investigation Troopers smelled the odor of intoxicants and detected signs of impairment. Prive was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Prive was later released on a citation.


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/6/24 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

