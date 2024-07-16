St Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary - request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/10/2024 1434 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 126 Powder Spring Road, Groton
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Frances Wozenski
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/10/2024 at approximately 1434 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at 126 Powder Spring Road in the town of Groton. Initial investigation revealed an unknown person forced entry into the residence and took various items from the home. Some of the items taken include: a DVD Player, several Shinola Watches, Diamond rings, and several squash blossom necklaces. Anyone with information into this incident as well as the location of the stolen items is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
