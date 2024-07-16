St Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary - request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/10/2024 1434 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 126 Powder Spring Road, Groton

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Frances Wozenski

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/10/2024 at approximately 1434 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at 126 Powder Spring Road in the town of Groton. Initial investigation revealed an unknown person forced entry into the residence and took various items from the home. Some of the items taken include: a DVD Player, several Shinola Watches, Diamond rings, and several squash blossom necklaces. Anyone with information into this incident as well as the location of the stolen items is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111