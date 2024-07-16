Williston Barracks / Arrest On Warrant, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1005021
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 at 1905 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 99.0, Milton
VIOLATION: Arrest On Warrant, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Joshua Potvin
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 15, 2024, at approximately 1905 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 99.0 in the town of Milton.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Potvin (25). During the investigation it was learned Potvin had an active instate warrant for his arrest. It was also found that Potvin was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a license that was currently under criminal suspension. Potvin was subsequently arrested on the active arrest warrant and lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility for lack of $200.00 bail and issued a citation at a later date for his respective charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2024 at 0830 AM
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL:$200.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov