Williston Barracks / Arrest On Warrant, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1005021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 at 1905 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 99.0, Milton

VIOLATION: Arrest On Warrant, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Joshua Potvin

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 15, 2024, at approximately 1905 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 99.0 in the town of Milton.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Potvin (25). During the investigation it was learned Potvin had an active instate warrant for his arrest. It was also found that Potvin was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a license that was currently under criminal suspension. Potvin was subsequently arrested on the active arrest warrant and lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility for lack of $200.00 bail and issued a citation at a later date for his respective charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2024 at 0830 AM

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL:$200.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



