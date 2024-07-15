Mandatory Class 1 commercial truck driver training to improve road safety

CANADA, July 15 - PEI’s highways will be safer for everyone with the introduction of mandatory entry-level training (MELT) for new Class 1 commercial driver’s license applicants.

Starting August 5, 2024, passing the MELT program will become a prerequisite for Class 1 PEI driver’s license testing. PEI’s program will include in-depth training to safely navigate large commercial trucks in various weather and road conditions while on and off the Island.

Provincially licensed commercial driver training schools will deliver MELT. The provincial government may cover 70 per cent of training fees for eligible participants to help remove potential barriers to employment and support participant training.

The Province joins eight other provinces and territories with mandatory entry level training. PEI’s program aligns with Class 1 entry-level training standards in other Canadian jurisdictions. Engagement with trucking and driving sectors started in 2021 and provided input into PEI’s program.

In February 2020, the National Safety Code introduced mandatory training standards for Class 1 driver training. PEI’s training program will exceed the National Safety Code’s standards for Class 1 entry-level training.

Quotes

“PEI’s commercial truck drivers do a tremendous job keeping our economy rolling, delivering essential goods to Islanders, and doing their part keeping our roads safe for everyone. Entry-level training for new Class 1 drivers will take road safety to the next level.” - Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

“It’s welcome news that PEI is bringing in mandatory entry training for new commercial drivers. Increasing skills and road safety is important for our employees and everyone else on the road.”

– Andy Keith, president and CEO of SFX Transport

“Standards for Class 1 driver training provides comprehensive and practical training that will help new drivers increase their level of knowledge and skills for driving large, commercial vehicles. PEI’s training program supports achieving uniformity with other areas that have implemented mandatory entry training.”

– Jason Ling, PEI Trucking Sector Council board chair

Media contact:

Stacey Miller

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

samiller@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

A PEI Class 1 license allows Islanders to legally operate a semi-truck (truck-tractor and trailer with fifth wheel and air brakes) as well as Class 3, 5, 8 and 9 vehicles.

Starting August 5, 2024, drivers applying for their Class 1 driver license for the first time must take mandatory entry level training (MELT).

People holding a valid Class 1 license or those who have called Access PEI by August 2 to schedule a Class 1 road test, are exempt from MELT.

Applicants for a Class 1 license need to contact Access PEI before they can enroll for training.

National training standards

The national training standard is 112 hours. Provinces and territories can build on the national training standard to meet their unique needs.

PEI’s MELT program

PEI’s MELT program is set at 240 hours of training. Training hours will focus on safe operating practices for PEI’s unique geography and weather conditions and prepare them to drive safely under conditions in other areas.

PEI’s MELT program includes:

In-classroom learning

In-yard practical learning

In-cab/behind the wheel and highway driving

Air-brake training

Participants will also learn about the issue of human trafficking, how to detect people at risk, and how to report these incidents. Professional commercial truck drivers are in a unique position to spot and report traffickers. They often use the same routes and truck stops as commercial drivers.

ASTA and JVI commercial driving schools are licensed to deliver MELT.

Training funds

The driving schools set their own fees.

The Province may fund up to 70% of training fees for eligible participants.

Contact SkillsPEI to discuss eligibility for funding supports with a case manager.

Resources: