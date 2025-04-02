Pilot program to help patients recover after knee and hip surgery

CANADA, April 2 - The provincial government is funding a one-year pilot program with Reactive Health Inc. to provide rehabilitative physiotherapy for uninsured or underinsured patients who have had total hip or knee replacements.

Through the Health Innovation Fund, $80,000 was allocated to improve patient outcomes and reduce long-term healthcare costs. This pilot program provides eligible patients with an initial assessment and up to six follow-up physiotherapy treatments at no cost to the patient, ensuring equitable access to vital post-operative care.

“Access to timely rehabilitation is essential for recovery following joint replacement surgery. This pilot program will help patients regain mobility, improve their quality of life, and support better long-term health outcomes.” - Minister of Health and Wellness, Mark McLane

Patients scheduled for a total knee replacement will be referred to the program during their pre-operative clinical check-in, one week before surgery. Those who have had a total hip replacement will be referred at their six-week post-operative clinical assessment with the orthopedic team. Referrals will be facilitated through the orthopedic rehabilitation team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), orthopedic surgeons, and other members of the patient’s care team.

“Early and structured rehabilitation is key to a successful recovery following a joint replacement surgery,” said Chad Cameron, physiotherapist and partner at Reactive Health. “This program ensures that patients have direct access to the support they need to restore mobility, reduce pain, and regain independence. By providing access to post-operative care, we are helping Islanders achieve better long-term health outcomes and improving overall quality of life."

This initiative is one of several supported by the PEI Health Innovation Fund, which continues to invest in transformative projects that enhance the health and well-being of Islanders. The fund is a partnership between the Department of Health and Wellness, Health PEI and Innovation PEI. It was established to support projects that improve healthcare delivery in PEI through creative and sustainable approaches.

Visit 2024-25 Health Innovation Fund for more information about the fund.

