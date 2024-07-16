American Legion Post 291 Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary
Former American Legion Post 291 Commanders Evin Planto, Doug Nye, Jess Lawson, and Jon Reynolds with Commander Brian Fleming (center).
Liberty Sponsors Retired Army Colonel Eldon Dryden Pence and his wife Lalia Pence of Pence Wealth Management
The community celebration was open to the public, welcoming everyone to this historic event.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Legion Post 291 celebrated its 100-year anniversary with a three-day event from July 4 to 6. The event, which embodied the spirit of community and service that Post 291 has upheld for a century, attracted community members and dignitaries for a weekend filled with patriotism and festivity.
Day 1: July 4 The festivities began with an Independence Day pancake breakfast, serving more than 600 meals, followed by lunch for nearly 700 attendees. Throughout the day, the community enjoyed performances by three bands: M Street, The Beat 5, and headliner Young Guns, who played just before fireworks lit up the sky across various locations around the county. The day also featured a boat parade with Mayor Will O’Neill as Grand Marshal, with the theme “Stars, Stripes, and Sails.” Additionally, a silent auction hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291 offered various items, including sports, Hollywood, celebrity memorabilia, local and international travel experiences, limited edition art, and fashion jewelry. Food and drink prices were adjusted to special pricing, making the event accessible and enjoyable for all.
Day 2: July 5 The weekend's highlight was a black-tie gala dinner in the newly refurbished Great Hall. About 100 guests attended the event, including prominent figures and sponsors. Brian Fleming, Commander, Evin Planto, Jr. Past Commander, and Liberty Sponsor Dryden Pence delivered speeches reflecting on the legacy and future of Post 291. Commander Fleming recognized the past commanders in attendance: Evin Planto, Doug Nye, Jess Lawson, and Jon Reynolds, who collectively represented thirteen years of leadership. Westminster Councilmember Amy West delivered a keynote address celebrating the 100th anniversary of American Legion Post 291 and the 4th of July. She highlighted the Legion's century-long commitment to supporting veterans and their families, reflecting on the values of duty, honor, and country, and expressing deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans to uphold freedom and patriotism in the United States. Commendations from Governor Gavin Newsom, California State Controller Malia Cohen, State Senator Janet Nguyen, State Assemblymember Donna Dixon, Newport Beach Mayor, and City Council, and Westminster Councilmember Amy West honored the Post’s century-long dedication to veterans and the community. After dinner, attendees enjoyed dancing to the tunes performed by the Dave Alcatar band.
Day 3: July 6 The celebration concluded with a day filled with live music, delicious food, and a continuation of the silent auction. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., attendees enjoyed another pancake breakfast, followed by lunch and dinner from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with live entertainment throughout the day. Food and drinks were offered at special prices, ensuring the event was accessible and enjoyable for all. The silent auction was again hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291 and featured various items, including sports, Hollywood, celebrity memorabilia, local and international travel experiences, limited edition art, and fashion jewelry.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors, Pence Wealth Management, Pam Garrett, and the City of Newport Beach, who made this event possible. We also express our gratitude to those who helped out, including the Newport Beach Fire Department, Ayla Events, Post 291 Legionnaires, Auxiliary Unit 291, SAL Squadron 291, and the American Legion Yacht Club, who contributed to making this celebration a success.
Founded in 1924, Post 291 has grown from a group of 30 World War I veterans to one of the largest American Legion posts in the nation, with more than 4,200 members. The centennial celebration honored the past and looked forward to continuing its mission of service and camaraderie.
For more information about the American Legion Post 291 and its programs, visit www.al291.com.
