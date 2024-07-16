‘Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie’ Starring Naturi Naughton and Mark JP Hood Brings Awareness to Crisis
The ‘Black Girl Missing’ Franchise Sequel 'Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie' Airs July 20th on Lifetime, Executive Produced by Garcelle BeauvaisLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark JP Hood, the Chicagoan lead actor and antagonist in ‘Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie’, began the film getting into character by educating himself on the national crisis of missing Black girls. Hood came across a staggering number of unresolved cases of missing women and girls nationwide, the alarming nature of the information he came across became the catalyst for Hood accepting the role with hopes to bring awareness to the cause. As the son of a Pastor who grew up in Church all of his life, Hood channels his passion for helping families reunite with their loved ones and pours their pain into his character who is the villain of the film.
The high percentage of unresolved cases is indicative of a disturbing link between human trafficking and the disappearance of Black Girls and Women, according to State Representative Bud Williams (D-Springfield), one of the sponsors of House Bill 3913 An Act Relative to Missing Black Women and Girls in Massachusetts.
“In 2020 we had over half a million missing people in the United States and one-third of that total was Black girls and women," Bud Williams said.
While bringing awareness to the crisis of Missing Black Girls and Women, Mark JP Hood spoke up about the importance of championing the stories that highlight the voices that go unheard daily: “As a Black man, I find it crucial to champion stories that amplify the voices of Black women. Their experiences, struggles, and ultimately their resilience deserve recognition, empathy and action. This film speaks to all 3 caveats of that charge. As the son of a successful Black woman, brother of a brilliant Black sister and friend of many amazing Black women, I make it my mission every day to speak up for and protect Black women. The message of this film speaks to my stance.”
Mark JP Hood, is a professional actor, director and vocalist from Chicago, IL. Entertaining audiences since a very young child, he is truly a millennial Renaissance Man with a career ranging from TV and Film, to stages worldwide. His TV credits include starring in BET+ Original Series CHURCHY, THE RESIDENT, TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE, GRAND CREW, BLACK MONDAY, CHICAGO PD and more. He was a fan favorite on NBC’s THE VOICE where his coach Pharrell Williams declared that he is “Marked for the entertainment industry.” Some favorite theatre credits include, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL and he won the coveted Best Leading Actor in a Musical Award from The Black Theatre Alliance for his performance as Prince Charles in THE OTHER CINDERELLA. Mark is a two time Jeff Award nominee for his Direction of a Musical and Musical Direction of a Musical for the critically acclaimed revival of THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS at the Tony Award Winning Court Theatre. Mark has traveled the world and shared the stage as a supporting vocalist to many artists including Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg, Maverick City Music, Kanye West, Kelly Rowland, 2Chainz, Ledisi and many more.
