DealHub's Podcast Amplifies TapClicks Smart Marketing Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, and DealHub, technology partner provider of the DealHub CPQ Solution for TapClicks, have collaborated on a podcast covering TapClicks’ unified marketing operations, data management and reporting platform. DealHub is an Agile CPQ that is powerful enough for the most complex use cases and flexible enough for the needs of today's go-to-market challenges.

Moderator: Mark Lerner, Director of Growth Marketing at DealHub.

Speaker: Mitchell Jones, Director of Revenue Operations and Solutions Architecture at TapClicks.

Where to view the podcast: https://dealhub.io/revenue-podcast/mitchell-jones/the-evolution-and-challenges-of-lead-to-cash/.

This RevAmp podcast benefits brands, agencies, and media companies by providing insight into TapClicks' robust analytics and reporting capabilities, with comprehensive visibility into campaign effectiveness. Highlights include:

• Discussion of the intricacies of the lead-to-cash process and its importance in modern business operations.

• Evolution from convoluted, manual workflows to more efficient, integrated systems, emphasizing the necessity for flexibility and seamless data flow across CRM, OMS, and ERP systems.

• Exploration of the impact of AI and machine learning on improving efficiency and decision-making in revenue operations.

• Insights on balancing complexity with user-friendliness, the growing importance of automation, and the continuous need for learning and adaptation in the rapidly changing business landscape.

At DealHub, Mark Lerner directs the growth marketing strategy and execution with a focus on engaging and empowering the revenue operations community. He has over 10 years of experience in building marketing organizations from the ground up, with a focus on B2B marketing, CPQ, CLM, and DealRoom solutions.

Since early 2021, Mitchell Jones has helped TapClicks launch key client and partner relationships, utilizing his experience and knowledge in the MarTech ecosystem. As Director of Revenue Operations and Solutions Architecture at TapClicks, he has recently taken on leadership of the implementation and professional services teams. These teams focus on providing all TapClicks clients first rate consulting services, including onboarding, gaining insights from data, full lead-to-cash process analysis, and client process efficiency.

Available now, this free podcast covers the lead to cash process and the evolution of technology and automation in revenue operations. It emphasizes the importance of efficiency and cost analysis, as well as the need for continuous learning and mentorship in the field.

About DealHub

DealHub offers the most complete and connected Quote-to-Revenue solutions for sales organizations. Our low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate spot-on quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and sign off bigger deals. Using DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit www.dealhub.io and follow DealHub on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dealhubio/.

About TapClicks

TapClicks Smart Marketing offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.