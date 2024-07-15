UNL Spanish Institutes Shares Opportunities in Spain

The Education Office of the Embassy of Spain has partnered with renowned universities across Spain to offer three masters and nine courses at very affordable prices during the summer of 2020. These activities are specifically designed for US and Canadian educators and administrators seeking to update their language skills, teaching methodologies or even to get to know Spain and its wonderfully diverse culture. In most cases, prices include registration fees and full board accommodation.

Courses include Spanish Language and Culture, Varieties of Spanish as a Heritage Language, and the Teaching and Learning of Spanish Language and Culture. Programs are offered at universities in Madrid, Alicante, Castilla-La Mancha, Duesto-Bilbao, Granada, Huelva, Salamanca, Santiago de Compostela, and Vigo.