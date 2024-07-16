CONNECTDIRECT ONLINE, INC. LAUNCHES DEVICE ACCESS IN SUPPORT OF NTIA’S INTERNET FOR ALL INITIATIVE

JOINING THE INTERNET FOR ALL INITIATIVE CONNECTDIRECT ONLINE, INC. RECEIVES THE FIRST 120,000 UNIT STATE ORDER FOR THEIR GROUNDBREAKING KOKO SMARTPHONE.

Digital equity and inclusion ensure that everyone, regardless of their background and location, has fair and equal access to top quality, affordable internet connected devices...” — Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves

TAMPA, FL, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "With our first 120,000 state device order, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. is pleased and honored to be able to cost effectively support states, territories, and native entities initiatives for the Internet for All initiative with our KoKo smartphone, a multi-use device that incorporates not only a phone but also a tablet, big-screen tv option and gaming console in one device," said Terry Owen, Chairman and CEO, Connect Direct Online, Inc., "The company will continue to strive towards getting our innovative devices into the hands of all covered individuals enabling them to participate in education and telemedicine, access job opportunities, connect with loved ones and more."

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has made available Digital Equity Act funding to states, territories, and native entities to empower individuals and communities with the tools, skills, and opportunities to benefit from meaningful access to internet connected devices to support covered individuals as part of the Internet for All initiative. The Internet for All initiative includes deployment, equity and affordability that enables states, territories, and native entities funding of the essential digital equity program.

“This funding will ensure that our seniors, veterans, communities of color, families living below the poverty line have the devices, skills and tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy," said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information and NTIA Administration.

These digital equity plans identify the barriers to accessing and using digital resources and establish measurable objectives for promoting access to and meaningful use of broadband technology and advancing digital skills.

“The government's work since the Covid-19 pandemic in building high-speed Internet infrastructure is only part of the equation. Families across America need the devices, tools and skills required to make the most of that Internet connection and ConnectDirect Online, Inc. is answering the call for cost effective access to devices," said Terry Owen, Chairman and CEO, ConnectDirect Online, Inc.

With the addition of the Internet for All initiative, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. continues their global go-to-market strategy having announced in recent weeks access to 6500 retail stores through the Verizon Partnership Program and the addition of 7500 T-Mobile Indirect Authorized Dealer Franchisees, plus the signing of a multi-year smartphone distribution agreement with Vodafone Group PLC, a British multinational telecommunications company, for retail consumer sales initially within the Vodafone Italian, now Swisscom market in April/2024.

Continuing the momentum, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. has pending mobile network telecom and global electronic distribution deals in Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Asia which will be announced over the next several months.

A leader in futuristic mobile communication devices, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. will continue to present its KoKo Laser Projection Smartphone at industry tradeshows and government conferences globally. Here is a sampling of where you can watch the demo firsthand in 2024: Mobile World Congress (USA), Innovation Africa and GITEX Dubai UAE.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the Executive Branch agency that advises the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA’s programs and policymaking focus largely on expanding broadband Internet access and adoption in America, expanding the use of spectrum by all users, advancing public safety communications, and ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth.

Website: https://www.ntia.gov

ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect)

Operating globally ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect) is a privately held US consumer electronics, entertainment, fintech and advertising company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company develops, manufactures and sells innovative mobile technology products and services worldwide. We work through both direct and indirect channels comprised of mobile cellular telecom companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), global consumer electronic distributors and resellers and wholesalers and big box consumer electronics retailers around the world. Our success lies in a strategic vision and multi-use options within our products that transcend the current market smartphones along with preloaded freemium and subscription entertainment, gaming, and music streaming services. Both performance and design are key drivers of the company’s success.

Website: https://www.connectdirectonline.com