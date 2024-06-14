CONNECTDIRECT ONLINE, INC. ENTERS THE NORTH AMERICAN CONSUMER SMARTPHONE MARKET

The Multi-Use Koko Projection Smartphone Enters Both US and Canadian Markets

We look for great innovation to expand available products that are unique and offer transformative experiences that the KoKo multi-use projector smartphone can provide for our customers.” — Derek Roth, Principal Product Manager – T-Mobile.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. announces their continued global market expansion into the retail consumer markets by adding the USA and Canada as an approved partner within the T-Mobile Indirect Authorized Dealer Channel. The T-Mobile partnership opens over 7,500 T-Mobile Authorized Dealer franchisees access in North America to the highly innovative Koko Smartphone. With proprietary smartphone heat dissipation technology, ConnectDirect Online, Inc.’s state-of-the-art device, the KoKo Laser Projector Smartphone has been wowing carriers, retailers and distributors around the world.

"We are excited to enter the North American market through T-Mobile’s Indirect Authorized Dealer franchisees. The indirect channel will enable new and existing T-Mobile consumers widespread access to the most innovative smartphone to hit the global market in years. Getting the Koko Laser Projection Smartphone in the hands of North American consumers is a priority and we are proud that the “Un-carrier” T-Mobile, is the first North American mobile network telecom operator aligning to our unique smartphone product.” said Terry Owen, Chairman & CEO, ConnectDirect Online, Inc.

“We look for great innovation to expand available products that are unique and offer transformative experiences that the KoKo multi-use projector smartphone can provide for our customers.” said Derek Roth, Principal Product Manager – T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile Indirect Authorized Dealer Channel agreement continues to fall in line with the company’s global go-to-market strategy, having signed a multi-year smartphone distribution agreement with the Vodafone Group PLC, a British multinational telecommunications company, for retail consumer sales initially within the Vodafone Italian, now Swisscom market earlier in the year. ConnectDirect Online, Inc. continues the momentum with pending mobile network telecom and global electronic distribution deals in Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Asia over the next several months.

A leader in futuristic mobile communication devices, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. will continue to present its KoKo Laser Projection Smartphone at industry tradeshows and government conferences globally. Here is a sampling of where you can watch the demo firsthand in 2024: Mobile World Congress (USA), Innovation Africa and GITEX Dubai UAE.

ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect)

Operating globally ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect) is a privately held US consumer electronics, entertainment, fintech and advertising company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company develops, manufactures and sells innovative mobile technology products and services worldwide. We work through both direct and indirect channels comprised of mobile cellular telecom companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), global consumer electronic distributors and resellers and wholesalers and big box consumer electronics retailers around the world. Our success lies in a strategic vision and multi-use options within our products that transcend the current market smartphones along with preloaded freemium and subscription entertainment, gaming, and music streaming services. Both performance and design are key drivers of the company’s success.

Website: https://www.connectdirectonline.com

T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc., is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

Website: https://www.t-mobile.com.