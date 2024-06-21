CONNECTDIRECT ONLINE, INC. EXPANDS REACH INTO THE NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SMARTPHONE MARKET

Adding Verizon, the Florida mobile technology company brings back "Smart Innovation" fueling growth with Independent Dealer Partnerships.

Verizon continues to execute on its global business strategy...and the innovative Koko V1.5 Laser Projection Smartphone meets those business strategy goals.” — Andrew Ascencio, Senior Manager – Sales Operations & Enablement, Verizon

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of last week’s announcement that ConnectDirect Online, Inc. is entering the US and Canadian retail telecom consumer markets, the privately held Florida mobile technology company announces their approved expansion into the Verizon Partnership Program. The sought-after partnership provides over 6500 stores access to the highly innovative Koko Smartphone, with proprietary smartphone heat dissipation technology. ConnectDirect Online’s state-of-the-art device, the Koko Laser Projection Smartphone has witnessed robust demand, as the company rolls out into the global markets this year. ConnectDirect continues to “WOW” carriers, retailers and distributors with the first true smartphone innovation seen in the market for many years, by putting “Smart Innovation” back into the hands of consumers once again.

“Verizon continues to execute on its global business strategy and its relentless commitment to indirect channel to provide the best products and support for our authorized dealers and the innovative Koko V1.5 Laser Projection Smartphone meets those business strategy goals.” said Andrew Ascencio, Senior Manager – Sales Operations & Enablement, Verizon

“We are proud to work with Verizon supporting their large indirect channel of Verizon Authorized Dealers across the USA. The Verizon Partner Program puts customers first, by outfitting their authorized dealers with the most cutting-edge innovative products on the market,” said Terry Owen, Chairman and CEO, ConnectDirect Online, Inc.

Verizon's Partnership Program substantially adds to ConnectDirect Online's global go-to-market strategy, having signed a multi-year smartphone distribution agreement with the Vodafone Group PLC, a British multinational telecommunications company, for retail consumer sales initially within the Vodafone Italian, now Swisscom market earlier in the year, and the recent addition of 7500 T-Mobile Indirect Authorized Dealer Franchisees, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. continues the momentum with pending mobile network telecom and global electronic distribution deals in Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Asia over the next several months.

A leader in futuristic mobile communication devices, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. will present its KoKo Laser Projection Smartphone at industry tradeshows and government conferences globally. Here is a sampling of where you can watch the demo firsthand in 2024: Mobile World Congress (USA), Innovation Africa and GITEX Dubai UAE.

ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect)

Operating globally ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect) is a privately held US consumer electronics, entertainment, fintech and advertising company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company develops, manufactures and sells innovative mobile technology products and services worldwide. We work through both direct and indirect channels comprised of mobile cellular telecom companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), global consumer electronic distributors and resellers and wholesalers and big box consumer electronics retailers around the world. Our success lies in a strategic vision and multi-use options within our products that transcend the current market smartphones along with preloaded freemium and subscription entertainment, gaming, and music streaming services. Both performance and design are key drivers of the company’s success.

Website: https://www.connectdirectonline.com

Verizon Communications Inc.

Commonly known as Verizon, strives to deliver superior customer experiences through our products and our actions. The quality and reliability of the products we deliver are paramount. We are committed to do the right thing and follow sound business practices in dealing with our customers, suppliers, owners and competitors. We are driven not by ego but by accomplishments. We keep our commitments to each other and our customers. Based in New York City, NY, Verizon provides services through its flagship brands Verizon and Total by Verizon along with its authorized dealers around the USA.

Website: https://www.verizon.com



