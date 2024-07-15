July 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Two Notices of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Bingo & Raffle, Elections Rules

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, July 15, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has issued two notices of proposed rulemaking to ensure the uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of both Colorado bingo and raffle law and election law.

The preliminary draft rules for Bingo and Raffle Games propose changes to ensure the rules remain up-to-date with the enactment of new legislation. The preliminary draft rules also define “strip bingo card”; specify the requirements of the notices that licensees must post; clarify language regarding the awarding of single game prizes and the raffling of motor vehicles and real estate; and updated fines for class 1, 2, and 3 violations.

A public rulemaking hearing will be held August 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. MT to hear testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules for Bingo and Raffle Games. This hearing will be conducted in person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Bingo and Raffle Games online hearing registration. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

Bingo and Raffle Games rulemaking hearing page

Bingo and Raffle Games Notice of Rulemaking (PDF)

Bingo and Raffle Games online hearing registration

The preliminary draft rules for Elections propose changes to ensure the rules remain up-to-date with the enactment of new legislation, and to further delineate county requirements before, during, and after every election. The preliminary draft rules include a new rule prohibiting terminating a contract for the purchase, lease, or use of a voting system within the timeframe surrounding an election; new rules regarding watchers at in-person voting in county jails; further requirements of background checks required by voting system providers; new requirements regarding the custody and retention of voted ballots; and a number of additional changes.

A public rulemaking hearing will be held August 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. MT to hear testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules for Elections. This hearing will be conducted in person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Elections online hearing registration. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

Elections rulemaking hearing page

Elections Notice of Rulemaking (PDF)

Elections online hearing registration

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.