No Dogs Left Behind Evacuates Yulin Survivors to USA

NDLB Founder Jeffrey Beri on Emergency Response in East Asia Liberty, saved from Yulin, is among the dogs arriving in New York today

Survivors to Arrive in New York, USA on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

We urgently need fosters and adopters AND urgent funds now, and we are reaching out for help to animal lovers everywhere to help us save innocent lives.” — Jeffrey Beri

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB), the US-based international non-profit foundation, a leader in global emergency response fighting for global animal welfare laws, and saving the innocent voiceless from slaughter, announced today that close to 60 Yulin and meat trade survivors – dogs and cats, many rescued from Yulin, will be arriving in New York on Tuesday, July 16th. “Freedom Flights are an integral part of our plan in our ongoing efforts to end the dog meat trade and save lives in East Asia, to rescue helpless and defenseless dogs – and cats - from the grasp of butchers and dog traffickers who collect them for the Yulin festival as well as dog meat consumption 365 days a year throughout East Asia,” explained Jeffrey Beri, NDLB founder. “We urgently need fosters and adopters AND urgent funds now, and we are reaching out for help to animal lovers everywhere to help us save innocent lives.”

The Yulin festival, held every year from June 21-30, has been responsible for the mass torturing and killing tens of thousands of helpless dogs and cats for meat consumption. “This most recognized event that had promoted the barbaric slaughter of dogs is the Yulin Dog Meat Festival has been defeated. Our tireless efforts alongside brave activists, volunteers, and other rescues have rendered huge success with the end of the Yulin festival. No Dogs Left Behind fights the fight on the front lines, we fight good fight. This outcome, the end of the Yulin festival, comes from the tireless work that we conduct 365 days a year, uncovering and exposing the atrocities, putting global pressure on these countries to act on change, forcing them to change,” explains Beri.

No Dogs Left Behind works hands-on with local activists in East Asia fighting the fight on the front lines, through emergency response, pulling dogs directly from slaughterhouses, dogmeat trucks, wet markets, and traffickers, without exchange of money. “For every dog bought from a butcher, ten more dogs will be slaughtered,” explained Beri. No Dogs Left Behind does not exchange money for dogs. Rather we aim to shut down and intercept dogs being traded and sold by illegal dealers and traffickers. These illegal dog traffickers lack the required documentation for animal trade. This criminal dog cartel often acts as any cartel would with violence and lawlessness. The brave activists and No Dogs Left Behind team risk their own safety for the life of the dogs.

This is the second NDLB evacuation of dog and cat meat survivors in 2024. Over 150 survivors were transported to the USA in 2023, with all survivors now in homes and living their best lives with forever-loving families. “Several adopters and fosters will welcome the dogs on this flight. All dogs not adopted or fostered will be going to the NDLB facility in Canton, NY, which opened in March 2023,” added Beri. More transports are planned this fall if funding can be secured. “As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, our work is so dependent on the kindness and generosity of dog lovers all around the world, who have joined us to fight the good fight in saving lives. We are reaching out to animal lovers everywhere now to please help us in our efforts to save lives by making a donation,” pleads Beri. “Urgent funds needed. Please fight the good fight with us.”

Check donations can be sent to No Dogs Left Behind, 244 5th Avenue, Suite 200, New York, NY 10001.

Online donations can be made via the NDLB fundraising page at: https://bit.ly/NDLB_EndDogMeat

NDLB PayPal Charity Page https://bit.ly/NDLB_PayPalGivingFund

NDLB Venmo Charity Page https://bit.ly/NDLB_Official_Venmo

To adopt or foster a dog or cat meat survivor, please email adoption@nodogsleftbehind.com.

NDLB has differentiated itself as leaders in emergency response, rescue, and evacuation, making a global impact in the lives of dogs around the world. “We go where no one is willing nor able to go, the most dangerous places in the world, areas hard-hit by natural disasters and war-infested combat zones,” explains Beri. NDLB’s mission is to fight for an end to the dog meat trade in East Asia, bring about global animal welfare laws and to save lives in East Asia as well as beyond borders including but not limited to the endangered Galgos in Spain, the dogs of war in Ukraine and earthquake survivors from Turkey. The foundation’s mission extends beyond borders, advocating for the creation and enforcement of animal welfare laws, and raising awareness for a cruelty-free, sustainable world in which no animal is violated, exploited, tortured or slaughtered for commercial goods or profit. With nearly 500 survivors in its care, No Dogs Left Behind operates shelters in Dayi in East Asia and a facility in Canton, New York, USA.