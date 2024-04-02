No Dogs Left Behind Evacuates Dog Meat Trade Survivors to Make Room to Rescue the Voiceless Victims Ahead of Yulin

We saved them all from slaughter, will you help us end the dog meat trade?

Survivors to Arrive at JFK International Airport, New York, USA on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Space is Needed in Order to Rescue and Shelter More Victims.

We urgently need fosters and adopters AND urgent funds now, and we are reaching out for help to animal lovers everywhere to help us save innocent lives.” — Jeffrey Beri

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB), the US-based international non-profit foundation, a leader in global emergency response fighting for global animal welfare laws, and saving the innocent voiceless from slaughter, announced today that it is evacuating nearly 50 dog and cat meat trade survivors to the USA, arriving on Tuesday, April 2nd at JFK International Airport in New York. “This is an integral part of our plan in our ongoing efforts to end the dog meat trade and save lives in East Asia, to rescue helpless and defenseless dogs – and cats - from the grasp of butchers and dog traffickers who are collecting them now for the Yulin festival that begins on June 21st,” explained Jeffrey Beri, NDLB founder. “We urgently need fosters and adopters AND urgent funds now, and we are reaching out for help to animal lovers everywhere to help us save innocent lives.”

It is estimated that this festival of death is responsible for torturing and killing tens of thousands of helpless dogs and cats for meat consumption. While the slaughter of dogs and cats takes place 365 days a year in East Asia, this “Festival” by far is the cruelest, most barbaric display of violence towards animals in the history of the world. The dogs and cats that are collected for this 10-day event are transported to holding facilities until they have gathered enough dogs to transport to be butchered. They are held in very cramped, deplorable conditions, often without food or water. Once they arrive to their destination, they are then tortured and killed. Often in the worst ways imaginable...by being bludgeoned to death, blowtorched, boiled alive, skinned alive and dismembered. All while being fully conscious.

No Dogs Left Behind works hands-on with local activists in East Asia fighting the fight on the front lines, through emergency response, pulling dogs directly from slaughterhouses, dogmeat trucks, wet markets, and traffickers, without exchange of money. “For every dog bought from a butcher, ten more dogs will be slaughtered,” explained Beri. No Dogs Left Behind does not exchange money for dogs. Rather we aim to shut down and intercept dogs being traded and sold by illegal dealers and traffickers. These illegal dog traffickers lack the required documentation for animal trade. This criminal dog cartel often acts as any cartel would with violence and lawlessness. The brave activists and No Dogs Left Behind team risk their own safety for the life of the dogs.

This is the first NDLB evacuation of dog and cat meat survivors to take place in 2024. Over 150 survivors were transported to the USA in 2023, with all survivors now in homes and living their best lives with forever loving families. “The dogs on this flight will be met by several adopters and fosters. All dogs not adopted or fostered will be going to the NDLB facility in Canton, NY, which opened in March 2023,” added Beri. More transports are planned this spring if funding can be secured. “As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, our work is so dependent on the kindness and generosity of dog lovers all around the world, who have joined us to fight the good fight in saving lives. We are reaching out to animal lovers everywhere now to please help us in our efforts to save lives by making a donation,” pleads Beri. “Urgent funds needed. Please fight the good fight with us.”

Check donations can be sent to No Dogs Left Behind, 244 5th Avenue, Suite 200, New York, NY 10001.

Online donations can be made via the NDLB fundraising page at: https://bit.ly/NDLB_SaveThem2024

NDLB PayPal Charity Page https://bit.ly/NDLB_PayPalGivingFund

NDLB Venmo Charity Page https://bit.ly/NDLB_Official_Venmo

To adopt or foster a dog or cat meat survivor, please email adoption@nodogsleftbehind.com.

NDLB has differentiated itself as leaders in emergency response, rescue, and evacuation, making a global impact in the lives of dogs around the world. “We go where no one is willing nor able to go, the most dangerous places in the world, areas hard-hit by natural disasters and war-infested combat zones,” explains Beri. NDLB’s mission is to fight for an end to the dog meat trade in East Asia, bring about global animal welfare laws and to save lives in East Asia as well as beyond borders including but not limited to the endangered Galgos in Spain, the dogs of war in Ukraine and earthquake survivors from Turkey. The foundation’s mission extends beyond borders, advocating for the creation and enforcement of animal welfare laws, and raising awareness for a cruelty-free, sustainable world in which no animal is violated, exploited, tortured or slaughtered for commercial goods or profit. With nearly 500 survivors in its care, No Dogs Left Behind operates shelters in Dayi in East Asia and now, in Canton, New York, USA.