No Dogs Left Behind to Host 'Hope on the Harbor' Fundraiser in Sag Harbor July 26

We celebrate victory over the end of the Yulin dog meat festival and fight now for global animal welfare laws.

To Raise Funds to Save The Voiceless from the Dog Meat Trade in East Asia

It is with great pleasure to announce the end of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.” — Jeffrey Beri

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB), the US-based international non-profit foundation, a leader in global emergency response fighting for global animal welfare laws and saving the innocent voiceless from the cruel and reckless slaughter of the dog meat trade in East Asia, announced today that it will host its third annual fundraising event in the Hamptons this summer. “Hope on the Harbor” will take place at Breakwater Yacht Club in Sag Harbor, New York on Friday, July 26th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This event will honor Myra Hackel and Marcy Unterman Czeizler, two amazing women helping to save innocent voiceless lives, and will feature survivors rescued from the dog meat trade currently available for adoption. NDLB thanks its amazing event sponsors: Dave & Claudia Zulejkic, Schneider Family Charitable Foundation (SFCF), The Unterman Family Foundation, Larry Scharf, Dawn Mello Charitable Trust, Rescue Paw Foundation, London Jewelers, 90° by Reflex, Giving/Grousbeck Fazzalari, Flecha Azul Tequilas, Tramontano Produce, URVet Care Medical Center, LJM Events, Charles Schwab, Tutto Caffé, The Jailhouse Jerky Crew, Dylan’s Candy Bar, and more. Tickets to attend the event, including food, signature cocktails, music, and a silent auction, are $300 per person for the first ticket, and $250 for additional tickets.

NDLB Hope on the Harbor 2024 will raise funds to save dogs from slaughter trucks, slaughterhouses, and illegal dog meat dealers in East Asia and evacuate the survivors to the foundation’s USA facility in Canton, New York where they can be adopted. “We are truly excited to be hosting our third annual fundraiser in the Hamptons. Raising awareness and funds is so important in our efforts to bring about the enactment and enforcement of global animal laws to stop the reckless slaughter of these voiceless innocent souls,” explains Jeffrey Beri, founder, and president. “Every day, 365 days a year, dogs are brutally and barbarically slaughtered in East Asia for their meat and fur. Many of these countries have no animal welfare laws and it is the 21st century. Animal welfare laws are in order now and it is time for change, no country has the right to recklessly slaughter animals and no country should operate without any animal welfare laws,” adds Beri.

One of the most recognized events that promote the barbaric slaughter of dogs is the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, held every year from June 21-30. “It is with great pleasure to announce the end of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. Our tireless efforts alongside brave activists, volunteers, and other rescues have rendered huge success with the end of the Yulin festival. This only comes from the tireless work that we conduct 365 days a year, uncovering, exposing the atrocities, putting global pressure on these countries to act on change, forcing them to change,” explains Beri.

Since its inception, No Dogs Left Behind has worked hands-on with local activists in East Asia fighting the fight on the front lines, through emergency response, pulling dogs directly from slaughterhouses, dog meat trucks, wet markets, and traffickers, without exchange of money. “For every dog bought from a butcher, ten more dogs will be slaughtered,” explained Beri. No Dogs Left Behind does not exchange money for dogs. Rather NDLB aims to shut down and intercept dogs being traded and sold by illegal dealers and traffickers. These illegal dog traffickers lack the required documentation for the animal trade. This criminal dog cartel often acts as any cartel would with violence and lawlessness. The brave activists and No Dogs Left Behind team risk their safety for the lives of the dogs.

No Dogs Left Behind’s mission extends beyond the borders of East Asia. “We go where no one is willing nor able to go, the most dangerous places in the world, areas hard-hit by natural disasters and war-infested combat zones like Ukraine and Afghanistan.” Beri traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, where, in January 2022, he strategized and implemented the transport of 300 dogs and cats from Afghanistan to Canada. Beri personally accompanied and cared for all 300 animals on the transport from Afghanistan to Turkey to Iceland and finally, its destination, Canada.

In March 2023, NDLB established its first USA facility in Canton, New York. “This location gives us the space needed to evacuate survivors from East Asia on a more consistent basis which will, in turn, open space at our East Asia sanctuary to save more lives,” shares Beri. The evacuation of survivors began this spring in April, 2024, with over 50 dog meat trade (and cat) survivors arriving in the USA. Many are now in homes with their forever-loving families.

Others are with our amazing fosters. “We have many survivors available for adoption now at our facility in Canton, NY, more are due to arrive within the next few weeks. We can’t continue to save lives if we cannot get these amazing, precious survivors into homes. Please adopt. Don’t shop. Adopt a dog meat trade survivor,” adds Beri.

Tickets to the “Hope on the Harbor” event can be purchased online at: visit https://bit.ly/NDLB_Hope2024.

Further information about No Dogs Left Behind: www.nodogsleftbehind.com. To set up an interview with Jeffrey Beri, please contact Debra Kono, 917-603-3367/debra@nodogsleftbehind.com

About No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB)

NDLB has differentiated itself as a leader in emergency response, rescue, and evacuation, making a global impact on the lives of dogs around the world. NDLB’s mission is to fight for an end to the dog meat trade in East Asia, bring about global animal welfare laws, and save lives in East Asia as well as beyond borders including but not limited to the endangered Galgos in Spain, the dogs of war in Ukraine and earthquake survivors from Turkey. The foundation’s mission extends beyond borders, advocating for the creation and enforcement of animal welfare laws, and raising awareness for a cruelty-free, sustainable world in which no animal is violated, exploited, tortured, or slaughtered for commercial goods or profit. With nearly 500 survivors in its care, NDLB operates a sanctuary in Dayi in East Asia and a facility in Canton, New York, USA.