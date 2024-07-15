Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,157 in the last 365 days.

Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Ex-Assembly Majority Leader

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on July 16, from sunrise to sunset, in honor of former New York State Assembly Majority Leader James R. Tallon, Jr.

“Majority Leader Jim Tallon exemplified devotion to his family, his community and the state to which he gave a lifetime of service,” Governor Hochul said. “We owe an extraordinary debt of gratitude for Jim’s leadership on health care access and affordability, and his commitment to bettering the lives of the most vulnerable. My heart goes out to his wife Norma and all his loved ones.”

Raised in Binghamton, Tallon served in the Assembly from 1975 to 1993, including time as Chair of the Health Committee and as Majority Leader. He is survived by his wife Norma; his children James, Michael and Edward; and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life ceremony for Majority Leader Tallon will be held at Celebrations on Park in Binghamton, NY on July 16.

You just read:

Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Ex-Assembly Majority Leader

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more