Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Ex-Assembly Majority Leader

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on July 16, from sunrise to sunset, in honor of former New York State Assembly Majority Leader James R. Tallon, Jr.

“Majority Leader Jim Tallon exemplified devotion to his family, his community and the state to which he gave a lifetime of service,” Governor Hochul said. “We owe an extraordinary debt of gratitude for Jim’s leadership on health care access and affordability, and his commitment to bettering the lives of the most vulnerable. My heart goes out to his wife Norma and all his loved ones.”

Raised in Binghamton, Tallon served in the Assembly from 1975 to 1993, including time as Chair of the Health Committee and as Majority Leader. He is survived by his wife Norma; his children James, Michael and Edward; and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life ceremony for Majority Leader Tallon will be held at Celebrations on Park in Binghamton, NY on July 16.