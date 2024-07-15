Berlin Barracks / Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004554
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/15/2024 10:24am (reported)
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5081 Main St., Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Emily's Bar and Bistro
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/15/2024 State Police responded to a report of a burglary to a business on Main St., Waitsfield. Investigation determined that during the evening of 7/14 - 7/15, entry was made by prying the front door open and change was stolen from the establishment.
Anyone seeing suspicious persons in the area is asked to contact State Police.
