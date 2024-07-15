Berlin Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/15/2024 10:24am (reported)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5081 Main St., Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: Emily's Bar and Bistro

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/15/2024 State Police responded to a report of a burglary to a business on Main St., Waitsfield. Investigation determined that during the evening of 7/14 - 7/15, entry was made by prying the front door open and change was stolen from the establishment.

Anyone seeing suspicious persons in the area is asked to contact State Police.

