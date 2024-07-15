Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,156 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3004554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner                            

STATION: VSP Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/15/2024 10:24am (reported)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5081 Main St., Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Emily's Bar and Bistro

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/15/2024 State Police responded to a report of a burglary to a business on Main St., Waitsfield.   Investigation determined that during the evening of 7/14 - 7/15, entry was made by prying the front door open and change was stolen from the establishment. 

 

Anyone seeing suspicious persons in the area is asked to contact State Police. 

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more