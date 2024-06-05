Submit Release
Band Lineup Set for Here Comes the Sun Festival

Bringing Bands and Fans Together for 5th Year - FREE

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced bands for its Here Comes the Sun festival set for June 28-29 in Payson’s Memorial Park. FREE to the public, generous sponsors have lined up again for 2 days of classic rock. Attendance at ULCF’s Payson and Orem (Come Together) festivals has topped 14000 to date with expanding features for family friendly fan fun. Food trucks, car shows, and rumored farmers market are coming together for a rocking good time. Not to mention hourly giveaways worth thousands.

“Success of our ULCF festivals is demonstrated by increased sponsorship and the number of bands applying to play,” states John Pilmer, ULCF trustee and CEO of multi-year sponsor PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC. “So many trustees and event planning committee members have donated hundreds of hours to polish professional events.”

This year’s band lineup for Payson is found on the enhanced ULCF website, complete with downloadable pictures and recordings of favorite bands from past events.

This year’s sponsors include guitar/amp combo giveaways of by Boothe Music and Best in Music.

Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.

Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are always being sought for Orem and Payson events. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .

About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit everyone. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians that perform Classic Rock!

