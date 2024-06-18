Richard Erickson Antique Power Show Launches 2024 Season
R.W.E. Foundation Grants Open Access in 2024 to Pristine & Priceless Museum Collections
The Richard W. Erickson Foundation opens its 2024 season with its Antique Power Show June 21-23 in Wallsburg. Its expanded museum opens for tours on those days with other amazing public events planned throughout the summer.
— Russ Baker, CEO
“The Antique and Classic Power Museum is a Utah treasure, with hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles and other motorized vehicles all displayed in a village of sorts,” states Russ Baker, CEO for the Foundation. “We’ve worked hard in the off season to really up our game with fun family activities all designed to entertain and educate folks in a pristine mountain setting.”
Features of the Museum Include:
● Hundreds of classic motorcycles, automobiles & farm equipment
● Round circle track for cyclekarts, tractor pulls, and minibikes.
● Paved air strip for RCA hobbyists
● Authentic early era filling station
● The original Shoe Shop from Salt Lake City’s North Temple
● Vintage domestic buildings with home goods on display
● Pioneer Village displaying original equipment once owned by Salt Times
As part of the Erickson Foundation’s efforts to educate and entertain while keeping Utah’s rich history alive, the foundation has created a handful of events held at the museum each summer.
Summer Events Include:
● Antique Power Show: June 21-23
● TedFest: July 19-21
● Wasatch Boomerfest: August 23-25
● Cross Country Chase (motorcycle): September 4-14
To learn more about the museum to schedule a group tour, or purchase tickets for summer events, visit the Foundation’s website here.
The Foundation
Nestled in the Wasatch Mountains just 30 minutes from Heber and Orem, Utah, lies one of Utah’s extraordinary gems. Curated by the foundation of the same name, the Richard W. Erickson Foundation houses a comprehensive collection of America’s history, spanning the transition from horse to steam to piston power throughout the industrial revolution and beyond. One of the largest such collections in Utah, the Museum takes you back to a time when technology started easing the workload of agricultural living, an eye-popping trek through time.
