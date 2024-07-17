BlackHawk Data Achieves Fortinet's Engage Preferred Services Partners (EPSP) Designation
BlackHawk Data achieves Fortinet's EPSP status, showcasing expertise in advanced security solutions and enhancing client service capabilities.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk Data, a premier IT solutions provider based in New York, proudly announces that it has earned a coveted position within Fortinet's Engage Partner Program as an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP). This prestigious designation underscores BlackHawk Data's exceptional capability to deploy, operate, and maintain comprehensive security solutions, aiding organizations in their digital acceleration journeys. Participation in this invitation-only program highlights BlackHawk Data's alignment with Fortinet's stringent standards for delivering high-quality expert services.
As a Fortinet EPSP, BlackHawk Data gains access to specialized training and direct support from Fortinet's experts, enabling the team to acquire advanced skills essential for providing top-tier security services. This collaboration ensures that BlackHawk Data can effectively support clients with dynamic and expanding hybrid network infrastructures.
Additionally, the partnership allows for direct cooperation with Fortinet Professional Support experts during implementations, leveraging best practices to enhance expertise and visibility while expanding BlackHawk Data's services portfolio.
"Being a part of the EPSP program will help us to enhance our technical capabilities and continue to push our team to gain new knowledge, said BlackHawk Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Jason Caparoso. "We pride ourselves on our technical capability and industry knowledge."
Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through partner enablement. The program is focused on growing opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.
"From the beginning of our partnership, Fortinet has been committed to helping us grow," said BlackHawk Data Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maryann Pagano. "The program will enhance our partnership and commitment to the teams."
About BlackHawk Data
Co-founded in 2018 by CTO Jason Caparoso and CEO Maryann Pagano, BlackHawk Data is a leading Women-Owned IT solutions provider, achieving over 237% growth since its inception. Recognized as one of CRN's Fastest Growth 150 in 2023, BlackHawk Data excels in delivering high-touch customer service and business-driven outcomes. The company's continued success demonstrates its team's ability to achieve significant milestones in a competitive market.
