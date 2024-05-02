Burwood Group Achieves Cisco Gold Provider Status
Recognition Highlights Enhanced Solutions and Expertise in Technology
This achievement is a testament to the work and dedication of our team. Leveraging this status, we will continue to enhance our solutions and services to deliver even greater value to our clients.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burwood Group, a renowned provider of technology consulting and integration solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Cisco Gold Provider status. This significant milestone underscores Burwood Groupʼs commitment to maintaining the highest standards of technological expertise and customer service.
— Pete Scaramuzzo, Chief Revenue Officer
Achieving Cisco Gold Provider status involves meeting rigorous standards set by Cisco, including expertise in delivering integrated and customized technology solutions. Burwood Groupʼs achievement reflects its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in its service offerings.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Cisco Gold Provider,” said Pete Scaramuzzo, Chief Revenue Officer of Burwood Group, “This achievement is a testament to the work and dedication of our team. Leveraging this status, we will continue to enhance our solutions and services to deliver even greater value to our clients.”
“Cisco is very pleased that Burwood has continued to invest with us to achieve Gold Provider Status. Coupled with the addition of 3 additional Cisco Powered Services of Cloud Calling, Webex Contact Center, and Catalyst SD-WAN and SD-WAN Meraki as well. We are extremely excited to see Burwood deliver and manage unique and differentiated outcomes to our customers.” — Andrew Wozniak - Senior Director, Americas Managed Services at Cisco With its new status, Burwood Group will offer enhanced service offerings, providing clients with access to the most advanced Cisco solutions and technologies. Clients will benefit from Burwoodʼs reinforced expertise in Cisco technologies, which will enable more robust IT infrastructures and innovative solutions tailored to their specific needs.
About Burwood Group
Burwood Group, Inc. is an IT consulting and integration firm. For over 25 years weʼve enabled our clients to design, use, and manage technology to transform their business and improve outcomes. Whether you are developing strategy, deploying technology, or creating an operational model, Burwood is a dedicated partner.
For more information on how Burwood Groupʼs Cisco Gold Provider status can benefit your organization, or to explore our services, please visit Burwood Group or contact us directly.
Natalie Bartolozzi
Burwood Group
+1 312-327-4702
nbartolozzi@burwood.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram