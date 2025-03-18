InaCOMP Acquires 22Vets Technologies to Enhance Security Offerings and Expand Service Portfolio

InaCOMP’s strategic acquisition expands cybersecurity expertise, integrating 22Vets’ specialized services and supporting veteran-focused initiatives.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InaCOMP Technology Services, a pioneer in business-to-business (B2B) technology solutions since 1982, today announced the acquisition of 22Vets Technologies , a veteran-owned IT solution integrator specializing in cybersecurity, physical security, managed IT services, and integration. This strategic move not only expands InaCOMP’s security capabilities but also furthers support for life-saving veteran programs.“The acquisition of 22Vets Technologies enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions to our customers,” said Michael Kanan, President and CEO of InaCOMP and an early innovator in B2B technology distribution. “By integrating their specialized security services with our established IT infrastructure expertise, we can address the increasingly complex challenges organizations face today. The exceptional 22Vets team, comprised of dedicated military veterans, aligns perfectly with our four-decade mission of making innovative technology accessible to businesses.”Founded with a mission to combat veteran suicide, 22Vets Technologies donates a majority of its revenue to life-saving programs for veterans. Their cybersecurity and physical security solutions have provided robust protection for organizations across a broad range of industries.“Joining forces with InaCOMP and Michael Kanan’s team allows us to amplify our impact on both the technology sector and the veteran community,” said Rob Purcell of 22Vets Technologies. “We’re excited to bring our specialized security services to InaCOMP’s established client base and continue our mission of supporting veterans through this partnership.”By merging resources and expertise, this acquisition positions InaCOMP as a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Customers can expect immediate access to expanded security assessments and enhanced monitoring capabilities, with no disruption to current service agreements.About InaCOMP Technology ServicesSince 1982, InaCOMP has been a leading provider of professional technology services. Leveraging its roots as a pioneer in B2B technology distribution, InaCOMP has evolved into a full-spectrum IT solutions provider, offering client computing, mobility and BYOD, IT infrastructure, data center solutions, collaboration, and cloud computing. With offices in Michigan, Toronto, Florida, Georgia, and California, InaCOMP remains committed to delivering cutting-edge services that meet the needs of modern businesses. For more information, visit inacomp.net.About 22Vets Technologies22Vets Technologies is a veteran-owned IT solution integrator specializing in cybersecurity, physical security, managed IT services, and integration services. Established to help end veteran suicide, 22Vets donates a majority of its revenue to life-saving programs for veterans. For more information, visit 22vetsllc.com.

