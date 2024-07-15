Kay A. Oliver’s "Disturbing Remains" and "Road to Elysium" Shine at the 2024 American Fiction Awards
Unravel Ancient Mysteries and Modern Murders in a Thrilling Race Against Time By Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver
Oliver masterfully intertwines Derek and Kaili's divergent paths, weaving a riveting tale of suspense and discovery that captivates readers from start to finish.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Book Fest proudly announces that author Kay A. Oliver's acclaimed books "Disturbing Remains" and "Road to Elysium" have been named among the winners and finalists of the 2024 American Fiction Awards.
— C. K. Gold
Celebrating literary excellence, these awards recognized outstanding works across over 70 genre-specific categories for titles published between 2022 and 2024.
"Road to Elysium" has garnered ten awards since its release, including First Place and Book of the Year 2023, for its profound exploration of love, tragedy, and redemption. This gripping novel delves into the complexities of human emotions, weaving an unforgettable narrative that deeply resonates with readers.
Inspired by true events, Oliver masterfully tells the transformative journey of Ken, whose life is shattered by unforeseen circumstances, propelling him toward resilience and self-discovery.
The recognition for "Road to Elysium" adds to Oliver's impressive list of achievements, including three first-place recognitions at BookFest® Spring 2023, the Silver Medal at the Readers' Favorite Book Awards 2023, and the esteemed Readers' Favorite 5-Star Review Award. These honors underscore Oliver's unwavering dedication to the craft of literature and her exceptional storytelling abilities.
A. Prasad, a reviewer, aptly describes Oliver's work: "Oliver's storytelling prowess intricately laces the narrative with themes of love and friendship, delving into the complexities of loss, growth, and redemption. The heartfelt exploration of the characters' tragic histories and their pursuit of forgiveness creates a deeply moving and captivating narrative that is impossible to put down."
Kay A. Oliver, also acclaimed for the Dr. Kaili Worthy Series, continues to captivate readers with her latest thriller, "Disturbing Remains," a finalist in the Thriller/Crime genre. Following the success of "Disturbed Tombs" and "Grave Disturbances," Oliver delivers another spine-tingling narrative that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.
In "Disturbing Remains," protagonist Derek Worthy is thrust into a harrowing investigation when only a torso is discovered, setting off a macabre chain of events. As more grisly body parts surface, Derek and his team race against time to solve a labyrinth of murders shrouded in mystery.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kaili Worthy, on sabbatical, joins Dr. Doris Wolf on an unexpected journey, using a spirit box to communicate with mummies. Together, they unveil the secrets of the Canadian Ice Maiden, blending ancient mysteries with supernatural phenomena.
Oliver masterfully intertwines Derek and Kaili's divergent paths, weaving a riveting tale of suspense and discovery that captivates readers from start to finish.
In addition, Oliver's eBooks and Paperback books are on sale for Amazon's Prime Day, July 16th & 17th, 2024.
Jeffrey Keen, President & CEO of American Book Fest, expressed his gratitude to the literary community: "Thank you to the authors, publishers, and other industry professionals that participated in the 2024 American Fiction Awards. American Book Fest is proud to announce the final results of our 7th Annual Fiction Award Program! Congratulations to all of the Winners & Finalists for their much-deserved recognition!"
The complete list of winners and finalists can be accessed here: https://www.americanbookfest.com/2024afafullresults.html
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kay A. Oliver is a celebrated author and esteemed Hollywood insider known for her innate storytelling abilities. With a degree in Communication from California State University, Fullerton, and decades of experience in Hollywood, Oliver crafts captivating, easy-to-read stories brimming with unexpected twists. Her writing blends her Hollywood experience with unbridled imagination, making her a legendary storyteller of our era.
Oliver also holds a master's degree in business and finance, and remains an active TV Academy member. Recently inducted into Marquis Who's Who, she continues to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to writing and storytelling.
Learn more about the author through her contact information:
Website - Link: https://KayAOliver.com
Facebook - Link: https://www.facebook.com/authorkayaoliver
Instagram - Link: https://www.instagram.com/The_Hollywood_Gal
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: dmarshal@liveamazinglynow.com
ABOUT AMERICAN FICTIONS BOOK AWARDS
American Book Fest covers books from all sections of the publishing industry—mainstream, independent, and self-published. With a rich 20-year history, the organization maintains comprehensive award archives, accessible here: American Book Fest Award Archives. Sponsoring four separate award programs annually, American Book Fest ensures diverse opportunities for authors and publishers to gain recognition. Each program features its own judging panel and announcement timeline.
Daxton Marshal
KayAOliver
+1 800-314-0570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube