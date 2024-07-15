Maharashtra CM directs District Collectors to immediately close liquor and meat shops in Pandharpur during Ashadhi Wari!

‘Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’ and ‘Shiv Sena Adhyatmik Aaghadi’ met the Chief Minister!

Mr. Sunil Ghanvat meeting the Chief Minister in Pandharpur and demanding to make the religious places free from alcohol and meat!

Mr. Sunil Ghanvat discussing the problems of Warkaris with Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant in Pandharpur!

Ashadhi Wari is just two days away, yet liquor and meat shops are openly operating in the holy city of Pandharpur. This is hurting the sentiments of the Warkaris, so during Ashadhi Wari, liquor and meat shops should be immediately closed, demanded Shiv Sena Adhyatmik Aaghadi (Spiritual Front) State President H.B.P. Akshay Maharaj Bhosale and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh State Coordinator Mr. Sunil Ghanwat in a meeting with Maharashtra Hon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In response, the Chief Minister ordered the District Collectors to immediately close liquor and meat shops. On this occasion, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Mr. Ramesh Pandhare and Sanatan Sanstha’s Mr. Hiralal Tiwari were present. Hon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to the holy city of Pandharpur to review administrative preparations and attend a review meeting in the backdrop of Ashadhi Wari. During this time, H.B.P. Akshay Maharaj Bhosale and Mr. Sunil Ghanwat met him and made this demand.

In this context, Mr. Sunil Ghanwat said, “Actually, on several previous occasions, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and the Warkari community have submitted memorandums demanding that all pilgrimage sites including Pandharpur, Dehu, Alandi, Paithan be made liquor and meat-free. The Warkari community has also pursued this demand many times. However, such orders for prohibition are issued only during the pilgrimage period and even then, the administration does not implement them properly. Therefore, the Chief Minister should take immediate note of this and direct the administration accordingly.” On this occasion, Mr. Sunil Ghanwat also met the State Public Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant to discuss various issues related to the Warkaris.