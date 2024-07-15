Submit Release
Re: US 7 Ferrisburgh

UPDATE-US 7 is closed from Greenbush to Dakin Rd. 


Ryan Sheehan

Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP

ECD II

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

From: Sheehan, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, July 15, 2024 3:10 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US 7 Ferrisburgh

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 in Ferrisburgh is closed from Greenbush S to the Charolotte line due to an evolving incident.  Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further details are not yet available.  Updates will be provided when possible.

Thank you


Re: US 7 Ferrisburgh

