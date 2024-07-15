Re: US 7 Ferrisburgh
UPDATE-US 7 is closed from Greenbush to Dakin Rd.
Ryan Sheehan
Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP
ECD II
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Sent: Monday, July 15, 2024 3:10 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US 7 Ferrisburgh
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 in Ferrisburgh is closed from Greenbush S to the Charolotte line due to an evolving incident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Further details are not yet available. Updates will be provided when possible.
Thank you
