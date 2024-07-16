Submit Release
"Wages of Sin" by Harry Turtledove Nominated for Sidewise Award

The "Master of alternate history" (Publishers Weekly) showcases his dominance in the genre with another thought-provoking and meticulously researched novel.

Turtledove’s newest novel, The Wages of Sin, is a refreshing change of pace”
— Black Gate Magazine
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caezik SF & Fantasy (and imprint of Arc Manor) proudly announces that Harry Turtledove's masterful novel "Wages of Sin" has been nominated for the prestigious Sidewise Award for Alternate History.

This achievement recognizes Turtledove's status as a luminary in the genre, known to many as the "Master of Alternate History," a title bestowed by Publishers Weekly.

"Wages of Sin" stands as a remarkable and provocative exploration of an alternate timeline where HIV emerges in the early 1500s, reshaping societal norms and technological progress. The story, which takes place in nineteenth century England, centers on Viola, a young woman born into a world drastically altered by the 'Wasting' disease.

Her journey, constrained by societal restrictions, reveals a world struggling with disease, repression, and the quest for knowledge and freedom.

Harry Turtledove's impeccable research and intricate world-building shine through in this novel. His expertise in crafting alternate histories, as seen in classics like "The Guns of the South" and "How Few Remain," is on full display. The novel's relevance today is striking, addressing themes of public health crises, societal response to pandemics, and the intersection of gender and science. These themes resonate deeply in our contemporary world, reflecting ongoing global challenges and the human spirit's resilience.

Turtledove is known to weave historical accuracy with speculative fiction to masterfully create compelling, thought-provoking stories that blend historical detail with imaginative scenarios, offering readers both an escape and a mirror to our own world.

As we celebrate this nomination, we invite readers to delve into "Wages of Sin" and discover why Harry Turtledove remains a dominant force in alternate history literature. The Sidewise Award nomination underscores the novel's significance and Turtledove's extraordinary contribution to the genre.

