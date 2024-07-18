Pathway Society, Inc., to Break Ground on New Withdrawal Management Facility
New building expands capacity and treatment opportunities for those suffering substance use disorder in San Jose
Our new facility will not only fill a critical need today but will create a lasting legacy of treatment and healing for the future.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Society, Inc., a local substance-use treatment nonprofit that has served the area for over 50 years, will hold a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, July 18th from 10AM-12PM for its new withdrawal management facility in San Jose. The 30-bed stand-alone facility will be constructed adjacent to Pathway House, the nonprofit’s residential substance-use treatment center in downtown San Jose.
— Gary Montrezza, CEO of Pathway Society
“We are grateful for this opportunity to expand sorely needed capacity and new treatment opportunities for those in need of substance use services,” says Gary Montrezza, Pathway Society’s CEO. “Our new facility will not only fill a critical need today but will create a lasting legacy of treatment and healing for the future.”
A three-story building, dedicated to withdrawal management will be constructed next door to Pathway House, freeing up Pathway Society’s existing facility to be used exclusively for residential substance use treatment. That means that withdrawal management, or detox, capacity will be roughly doubled, from 16 beds to 30 beds, while residential treatment will increase by almost a quarter, to a total of 72 beds.
The need for additional treatment capacity is undeniable, especially after Santa Clara County declared substance use disorder a public health emergency in 2022.
“With the deadly fentanyl crisis still raging in Santa Clara County and throughout the nation, the additional beds are greatly needed as we continue to combat the fentanyl epidemic every way we can after it killed 205 people here in 2023,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who also chairs the County’s Fentanyl Working Group.
Fellow County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas adds, Treatment centers like this represent a local and statewide investment in addressing behavioral health as a public health crisis. They not only provide support services and hope for those seeking a way out of addiction, but they play an essential role in meeting the intersectional challenges to address the root causes of poverty, homelessness, and public safety in our community.”
“I am excited about this new withdrawal management facility expected to open in 2025. I am very grateful for Pathway Society’s partnership on the County-wide effort to expand access and capacity for substance use services and beds in our community,” says Susan Ellenberg, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.
Pathway Society currently operates the largest withdrawal management program for Drug Medi-Cal eligible clients in Santa Clara County with a total of 24 beds – 14 for men and 10 for women. With demand for such beds consistently exceeding supply, Pathway last year participated in a highly competitive process to win a $6.4 million grant for a new withdrawal management facility in San Jose. The grant was awarded by the California Department of Health Care Services under its Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BCHIP).
The new facility will be built on property owned by Pathway Society and donated for that purpose, which streamlined the process for approval and construction. In addition, the property will be encumbered for 30 years and dedicated to serving the Drug Medi-Cal and other underserved populations.
Construction is expected to be complete in February 2025.
Erin
PRxDigital
+1 847-287-5515
erin@prxdigital.com