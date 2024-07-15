Construction starts on $19.9 million project to extend Air Mobility Drive in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE - Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman was joined by state and local officials today to celebrate the start of construction on the $19.9 million Air Mobility Drive extension in St. Clair County, a project made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program. The improvement will extend Air Mobility Drive by approximately a mile to connect Illinois 158/177 with Illinois 161, reducing congestion and increasing safety on surrounding roads as well as enhancing regional mobility.

"With the commencement of the Air Mobility Drive extension in St. Clair County, we're not just laying concrete—we're building Illinois' future," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through our visionary Rebuild Illinois capital program, we're transforming infrastructure neglect into opportunity by enhancing safety and forging stronger regional connections. I commend the collaborative efforts in St. Clair County that are making this initiative a reality for the people of Illinois."

Planning for the extension dates to the 1970s. The scope of work includes construction of a two-lane road with 10-foot shoulders and a bridge over the Loop Creek tributary, along with drainage ditches and culverts.

"The Air Mobility Drive extension not only addresses current traffic conditions but also helps to position the region for growth far into the future," said Secretary Osman. "Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, important projects like this one that had been on the drawing board for years are happening throughout the state. We are excited to get to work."

Construction will take approximately two years to complete, with an opening expected in summer 2026. There will be no closures or detours and minimal public impacts during construction, though building the connections at Illinois 158/177 and Illinois 161 will require lane restrictions. Once completed, the new road will be marked Illinois 158.

"We continue to see a need for the expansion of Air Mobility Drive as the region experiences an uptick in traffic," said state Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "The last thing we want is overcrowded roads that lead to unsafe driving conditions, so extending this roadway now will serve as a longtime solution to congested traffic."





"This is a significant project that will reduce traffic congestion, increase safety and strengthen our area's road system," said Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). "I appreciate the support from local and state officials who have worked hard to move this development forward. With Rebuild Illinois, we continue to make responsible investments in our region's infrastructure that address resident priorities, support local jobs and prepare us for the demands of tomorrow."

Almost $4 million for the project comes from the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, with the remaining funding provided by a federal grant.

"This project will provide needed relief to congestion on Greenmount Road, and when all phases are completed will prove to be a convenient and valuable economic corridor for our citizens," said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. "Hats off to our state officials for making this happen."

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

