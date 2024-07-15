Troopers Uncover Suspected Cocaine, Hallucinogenic Mushrooms, Ecstasy, Heroin During Traffic Stop In Baltimore County

July 15, 2024

(TIMONIUM, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after uncovering suspected cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy, and heroin during a traffic stop in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Dwayne Purdie Jr., 31, of Baltimore, Maryland. Purdie is charged with felony drug distribution, two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord, which had been traveling east on the inner loop of Interstate 695 before Green Spring Avenue, for suspected driving under the influence. During the traffic stop, numerous criminal indicators were present, leading investigators to conduct a K9 scan on the vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, the K9 scan produced a positive alert. During the search of the vehicle, Troopers located suspected cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy, and heroin.

Following his arrest, Purdie was transported to the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack for processing. He was later transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he was seen by a District Court commissioner and subsequently released.

Maryland State Police continue to work in close coordination with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt any criminal enterprises that threaten the citizens of Maryland. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Dwayne Purdie, Jr.

###

