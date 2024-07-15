Help document wild species at Bonanza Prairie event in Big Stone County (published July 15, 2024)

Anyone interested can learn from biologists and naturalists, while helping scientists document species diversity, at an upcoming BioBlitz event in Big Stone County. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 at Bonanza Prairie Scientific and Natural Area and the adjacent Bonanza Unit of Big Stone Lake State Park.

The BioBlitz is a chance to shadow or assist naturalists and other scientists as they inventory the living organisms inhabiting the Bonanza Unit in a one-day field study. It is an opportunity to learn from some of the top experts in Minnesota.

“The event allows everyone involved to learn about species being studied and how field research is done,” SNA Specialist Brad Bolduan said. “Past SNA events studied organisms like plants, dragonflies, spiders, birds, fungus and butterflies. Every year, the pool of experts present varies.”

While the rain-or-shine event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., surveys happen at various times throughout the day, and visitors are free to come and go as they wish. Activities vary in length and will continue until all participants have left.

“People of all experience levels are welcome,” Bolduan said. “We require only curiosity and enthusiasm.”

Long pants, appropriate footwear, tick protection, sunscreen and drinking water are encouraged. There are no paved trails at Bonanza Prairie SNA or the adjacent Big Stone Lake State Park. Restroom facilities are available at Big Stone Lake State Park but not at Bonanza Prairie SNA.

Located about 19 miles northwest of Ortonville, off State Highway 7 in Big Stone County, Bonanza Prairie SNA has steep prairie hills hosting native plants and insects that at one time were much more common on the southern Minnesota landscape. Much of the 115-acre SNA has dry prairie. Nestled on the shore of Big Stone Lake, the adjacent 180-acre Bonanza Unit of Big Stone Lake State Park is largely made up of native oak savanna, with small patches of restored prairie. Located within the Bonanza Unit of the park is the Bonanza Education Center, which will serve as the meeting point for the BioBlitz.

All vehicles must display a valid year-round or one-day Minnesota state park vehicle permit.

Additional events are scheduled on both SNAs and state parks throughout the summer. A full schedule is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Funding for this event was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.