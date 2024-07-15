Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 15 (published July 15, 2024)

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a special ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season that includes a special edition blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap with ticket purchase.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games this year with the next one coming up Saturday, July 20, vs the Milwaukee Brewers. Find more upcoming game times and instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on birding, topwater bass fishing

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, July 17, DNR birding expert May Vang will share ways to engage people in bird watching and conservation. Vang will highlight the DNR Nongame Wildlife Bird by Bird program, activities that spark an interest in birds, and tips for youth who are interested in bird observation and identification.

In a webinar on Wednesday, July 24, Eric Altena and Jeff Ledermann, DNR staff and bass tournament anglers, will talk topwater bass fishing. Watching a big bass splashing out of the water as it gulps a topwater lure is one of the most exciting and memorable moments while fishing. Altena and Ledermann will discuss the gear and tactics needed to find and target active bass that are feeding on the surface.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.