Gypsy-Rose Blanchard to Narrate Her Audiobook “My Time to Stand” from RBmedia
For the first time, Gypsy will tell her shocking story in her own words and iconic voice
I can’t think of a better way to connect with readers than for them to hear my voice as I read the words of my life’s journey so far.”LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard will voice the audiobook edition of her first memoir, “My Time to Stand.” Written by Gypsy-Rose with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, “My Time to Stand” is coming from RBmedia in December 2024, one year after Gypsy-Rose’s release from prison.
— Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
A victim of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy and a child abuse survivor, Gypsy-Rose’s unique and controversial case made headlines across the world. Now, she’s finally free to start living her life on her terms—and to tell her own story as only she can. In this revelatory, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful memoir, Gypsy shares the painful realities she grew up with and the details of her life that only she knows. Featuring new stories about Gypsy’s life that she previously kept private, “My Time to Stand” offers an unprecedented look at the real Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who is proudly embarking on her ongoing journey to recovery and self-discovery.
Gypsy-Rose said, "I can’t think of a better way to connect with readers than for them to hear my voice as I read the words of my life’s journey so far. By narrating my memoir, “My Time to Stand,” I hope readers will feel like I’m in the room with them, so they can find the strength, hope, and inspiration to explore their own stories and heal. For my whole life I was denied a voice. Now, to be in a place where I am literally speaking my truth feels like a miraculous gift. And I can’t wait to share it."
Gypsy’s life story has been adapted into a fictional Hulu TV series titled “The Act” and she has been the focus of many documentaries, including HBO’s “Mommy Dead and Dearest” and the recently aired docuseries “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup”—the follow-up to Lifetime’s “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.” “My Time to Stand: A Memoir” is the first time Gypsy-Rose’s story is being told in her own words.
Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, “Gypsy-Rose has overcome so much incomprehensible adversity in her life. With only a second-grade education, what an amazing feat and achievement to now write and narrate her own book. RBmedia is honored to bring her incredible story to audio for the very first time in her own words and iconic voice. The audiobook will capture the authenticity and raw emotion in Gypsy-Rose’s voice, engaging listeners in a way that only audio format can.”
The audiobook will include exclusive bonus content from Gypsy and her co-authors that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this book.
RBmedia will publish the audiobook edition of “My Time to Stand: A Memoir” under its Recorded Books audio brand, with the hardcover and eBook editions from BenBella Books releasing simultaneously. “My Time to Stand: A Memoir” is available for preorder now, wherever audiobooks are sold.
###
About RBmedia
RBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 70,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.
About Gypsy Rose
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard served 8 years of a 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine Blanchard, and was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center at the end of 2023. From birth to age 23, Gypsy was the victim of incomprehensible emotional, physical, and medical abuse at the hands of her mother, who is suspected to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy—a rare psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior of a primary caregiver (most often the mother) through those who are in their care.
About BenBella Books
Founded in 2001, BenBella Books is a publishing boutique that aims to be the publisher of choice for a select group of authors who value personal attention, a partnership philosophy, flexibility, and a creative approach to marketing. Specializing in nonfiction books on popular culture, business, health, and nutrition, along with books on science, politics, and psychology, BenBella has four imprints including the BenBella line, Matt Holt Books, Smart Pop, and BenBella Vegan. Find out more at benbellabooks.com.
Rebecca Wyatt
RBmedia
+1 800-305-3450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok