Agility Insurance Services taps Alcantara as new West Coast Sales Director

Agility Insurance Services

Arizona native brings nearly a decade of market development experience

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) for health and life insurance, has named Sebastian Alcantara as its new Sales Director-West Coast Markets. Prior to joining Agility, Alcantara spent nearly eight years as a senior sales and market development executive with a national health insurance company.

“Sebastian is a wonderful fit for our company because of his vast sales experience, his business development skills, and his familiarity with the West Coast markets,” said Steve Samsel, National Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services. “Our company puts a strong focus on providing resources to our partners and agents, and Sebastian’s understanding of our industry will help agents drive growth.”

In the role as a Sales Director, Alcantara said his deep understanding of the market and his diverse skill-set will contribute to building revenue and new market opportunities.

“Developing long-standing relationships is something that is truly a passion of mine,” said Alcantara, an Arizona native. “My expertise includes crafting and executing impactful sale strategies, leading go-to-market initiatives, and negotiating substantial contracts that fuel expansion and drive revenue.”

The hire of Alcantara highlights Agility’s commitment to provide top-tier support to agents along the West Coast. His experience and leadership will help agencies increase market share, optimize commissions, and navigate the ever-evolving health insurance landscape.

More about Agility Insurance Services:
Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

About

Agility and it’s responsible agents are licensed in all 50 states and D.C., so no matter where you live or work, give us a call or get appointed online for best in class support! Agility services and supports both businesses and independent agents. With thousands of Agility agents and key partnerships across the US, you can rest at ease, knowing we know what we’re doing every step of the way. Like many agencies, our support services include the initial on-boarding, carrier contracting and product training. But unlike other agencies, our support services also include bilingual support specialists, technology platforms to improve enrollment efficiency, marketing plan development and implementation, access to customized and targeted marketing materials, enrollment support and commissions advocacy with carriers. Just to name a few of our differences…

