Ronkat Spearman Is Taking Fans For A Wild Ride With 'No Driver'
Ronkat Spearman, Touring Member of Parliament-Funkadelic Releases His New Single, 'No Driver'LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are living in a world that is simultaneously tumultuous and fascinating. There's AI generated images and documents, Siri and Alexa, even driverless cars! Emerging from this technological magic is the inspiration for RonKat Spearman's latest musical offering, "No Driver". A fun, funky, synth-tinged song that slyly points out the juxtaposition of autos with no drivers but full of passengers.
Ronkat is an extremely talented musician and songwriter. A multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated and BMI Award winner, he penned hits for iconic superstars, Jade, Toni Braxton, Aaron Hall, El Debarge and collaborated with Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Rick James, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Kanye West, Erykah Badu and many more.
He's also been a touring member and collaborator of George Clinton's legendary Parliament-Funkadelic for over a decade. Ronkat's latest artistic evolution combines Pop, tinged with Disco, dusted with Nu-Wave to create a super, catchy single. Creeping up the charts, the video is organically growing among old and new fans.
Originally from Grand Rapids, MI. Ronkat discovered his love for the stage at an early age. His Dad took him to a local club and asked jazz giant, Grant Green to let him play on just one song and it was over! Once the crowd heard Ronkat's musical genius his fate was sealed. His latest metamorphosis has echoes of an Afro Futuristic version of Ziggy Stardust. Able to play guitar, bass, keyboards, percussion, drums, harmonica, plus handle lead and background vocals. RonKat has spent many years as a touring musician playing all around the world. When he joined Parliament Funkadelic it prompted his move to San Francisco. That experience inspired RonKat to create his band, Katdelic and they have been touring together ever since.
His latest song, "No Driver" is a sly commentary on society's fascination with online dating and disposable relationships. People are wandering around searching for their soul mates, like driverless cars with no specific destination in sight. When they finally connect the results can be quite hilarious, disastrous and sometimes successful.
While he is working on his latest EP Kattitude he is fitting in some club dates. Starting with the Boom Boom Room in San Francisco with special guest and P Funk All Star drummer, Gabe Gonzalez. The Stone House with Garrett "Starchild Jr.", P Funk guitarist and vocalist at The Dark Room. His upcoming EP Kattitude is scheduled for release later this year.
