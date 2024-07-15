Governor Ivey Pencils in Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, Encourages Alabama Families to Stock Up on School Supplies

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming academic year by participating in Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, held Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

“Alabama families, it’s that time of year again! With the upcoming school year just around the corner, I encourage everyone to take full advantage of our Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday,” said Governor Ivey. “This is an opportunity to save on essential school supplies, and ensure our students are well-prepared and excited to learn.”

Items available for purchase and exempt from sales tax during the weekend include pencils, paper, binders, calculators, rulers and even computers, as well as school uniforms, gym suits and other types of clothing. For the full list of back-to-school items that may be purchased free of state sales tax during the holiday, please visit this link.

“This is tax relief at the perfect time for parents as they prepare for a new school year,” said Alabama Department of Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. “Many counties, cities and towns are participating as well, so we encourage everyone in Alabama to take advantage of this tax-free opportunity.”

Counties and municipalities may choose to join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend.

You can see if your city, town or county is participating in the 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday at this link.

