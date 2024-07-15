hh2 Hires Aaron Brandwein as Chief Revenue Officer
KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hh2 Cloud Services, a leading provider of back-office solutions for construction companies, enthusiastically welcomes Aaron Brandwein as the new Chief Revenue Officer, effective as of December 11, 2023.
Aaron brings 25 years of valuable experience in managing and growing SaaS companies, especially in leading value creation through revenue and EBITDA growth. His executive leadership skills and background make him a strong addition to the hh2 team. As CRO at hh2, he is ultimately responsible for bookings growth and oversees the sales team, revenue operations (RevOps) team, business development representatives (BDR), and the training department.
“I was excited to come here and start a new venture.” Aaron shares that “the size of the company was very appealing to me … I liked their model and what Jamie [Clymer, CEO] and Patrick [Sadler, CFO] had done so far, and what they were planning to do aligned well [with his vision].”
He said that, ultimately, the decision to join hh2 was easy because he’s “worked for some leaders in the [SaaS] industry, and I know what excellent and world-class [companies] look like.”
Immediate Effects
In his first six months since joining hh2, Aaron has already implemented new processes to strengthen the company. He started with a Sales Kickoff in January, bringing the entire sales team together for team building, education and professional development, and alignment purposes. Aaron’s helping create a more defined sales process, which includes finding the right type of person to hire and the right recipe for growth.
He approaches growth and scaling in a data-driven manner, and knows that meeting big-picture growth and scaling goals often calls for focusing on the finer details. In addition to overseeing sales, RevOps, and BDR teams, he regularly meets with hh2’s product team, department managers, and the executive team and board. “I’m meeting [with them] day to day … trying to strategize on how to grow bookings faster.”
Insights from data are helping to drive not only growth, but continued value for hh2’s customers. Aaron is incorporating data into hh2’s bookings forecasting and product roadmap.
Proven Track Record
Aaron is well positioned to grow and scale hh2, as he’s previously transformed a private equity (PE) funded small-to-medium sized business (SMB) into an enterprise-level company during his time as CRO with Optima Healthcare, “growing it from about $18 million to $47 million in three and a half years.” He stayed on as CRO once Optima was acquired by Net Health, furthering growth to $175 million.
In addition to his extensive private equity experience, Aaron has also previously served as Executive VP of Sales and Marketing at Homecare Homebase and VP of Sales and Marketing at Netsmart, coming to hh2 with a great depth of knowledge and experience leading go-to-market departments.
Vision for Growth
The growing opportunity in the construction technology sector is a main motivating factor for Aaron. He says that while the construction industry itself is booming, it’s the “second-least digitized behind transportation.”
Aaron sees immense potential for building and scaling hh2. “Our goal is to build up the company and grow revenue [while] remaining profitable. We want to be the premier construction technology company … and do things at a very high level, from how we sell to how we market to the products we release.”
hh2 recognizes Aaron Brandwein’s talents for driving growth and reaching new, ambitious goals and looks forward to working with him and making progress for years to come.
About hh2
With over two decades of experience in the construction industry, hh2 helps contractors streamline their operations with our back-office platform. We offer modern time-entry and punch clock solutions, payroll processing and AP routing, document management, HR management, and more — all tailored to meet the unique challenges and needs of the construction industry.
To learn more about our construction-specific cloud solutions, visit www.hh2.com.
